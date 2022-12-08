Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Drizzle to rain for eastern Nebraska; Winter weather expected west Monday night
Sunday was likely one of the last pleasant, sunny days in the 50s through the end of the year. Starting overnight, more clouds are going to roll in and blanket the skies ahead of our next system starting with dense fog and a breeze through the night. A Dense Fog...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne upgraded the winter storm watch to a blizzard warning for the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early Monday morning. Meteorologists at the NWS also enhanced their predictions on how much snow will fall through Wednesday evening. Sidney, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport,...
klkntv.com
Pleasant Sunday, but rain/snow affecting Nebraska by early next week
Once the clouds cleared on Saturday, we finally saw some sun for the first time in what seemed like a while. That clearing led to temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly clear skies Saturday night into Sunday will lead to cooler evening temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens.
News Channel Nebraska
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday
SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
Winter storm leaves heavy snowfall in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA — The heaviest snow on Thursday night fell along the Northern border of the state with some thunder snow reported. This is where you can see a flash of lightning and even hear thunder while the heavy snow is falling. Around an inch to two inches fell per hour in these communities […]
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
1011now.com
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening. Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
KSNB Local4
While chillier today, tomorrow is the main event of the forecast
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the quiet before the storm for much of the area. Well certainly not idea with a cold front pushing south through the area this morning, at least the weather is quiet today. Probably the biggest issue has been the low clouds cover and patchy fog in Northern Nebraska behind the cold front. While some of this has drifted southward into Central Nebraska, it should remain in the northern half of Nebraska before burning off later today. The air will be chillier today because of the cold front...at least for most areas. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to the lower 50s southwest. For the Tri-Cities area, it’ll get close to 40° this afternoon. While winds won’t get terribly strong, they might get a touch breezy at 10 to 15 mph. They’ll become northerly, then northeasterly after the front passes through. Much bigger weather concerns will come later tonight.
Kansas River conservation group responds to Keystone oil spill
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Friends of the Kaw issued a statement on Friday in response to the recent leak of the Keystone pipeline on the Kansas-Nebraska border. The Friends of the Kaw describes themselves as a grassroots conservation group focused on protecting the Kansas River and advocating for the rehabilitation of its water quality […]
granttribune.com
Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace
With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
