Kirkus Reviews
NBCC Releases Longlist for New Translation Prize
The National Book Critics Circle unveiled the longlist for its inaugural Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize, with works by Olga Tokarczuk and Édouard Louis among those making the cut. The literary organization first announced the new award, which honors books in any genre translated into English and published...
The Jewish Press
Harvard #1 in Academic Antisemitism
Harvard prides itself on ranking first in all things. And now they do—on three measures of campus antisemitism. The AMCHA Initiative, which tracks campus antisemitism, recently issued a report covering the 2021-2022 school year. It quantifies threats to Jewish identity, explained as the redefinition, denigration and suppression of Jewish identity. Amcha’s study shows a coordinated attempt to redefine for Jews what it means to be Jewish and what acceptable Jewish expression entails.
Jeffrey Friedman, RIP
The distinguished political theorist Jeffrey Friedman passed away suddenly on December 2, at the far-too-early age of 63. Jeff was best-known for his work on democracy, political knowledge, and libertarianism, and for his role as the editor of Critical Review, the highly successful interdisciplinary academic journal he founded in 1987, and edited from then until his death. Jeff also taught at several universities around the country, including Barnard, Boston University, Dartmouth, the University of Texas, and Harvard (where, at the time of his passing, he was a visiting scholar at the Committee on Social Studies).
Penske Media Acquires Leading Art Magazine Artforum
Penske Media Corporation has acquired Artforum magazine, the company said in a statement Tuesday. PMC is the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as more than 20 other media brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and WWD. “Artforum’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” said Penske Media Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to...
Hundreds of authors give support to striking workers at HarperCollins
Authors such as Barbara Kingsolver and Jacqueline Woodson have pledged not to submit work to HarperCollins until the strike has resolved.
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Free speech bill, Brown review, ChatGPT
This week on the podcast the Free Speech Bill has cleared report stage in the Lords and NDAs have been banned in the process – we discuss what happens next. Plus Gordon Brown’s review of devolution has implications for HE, and we wonder whether Chat-GPT will kill the essay as an assessment tactic.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Many Letters and a Telegram
The Undying Fire by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. LETTERS AND A TELEGRAM. It was three weeks later. Never had there been so successful an operation as an operation in the experience of either Sir Alpheus Mengo or Dr. Barrack. The growth that had been removed was a non-malignant growth; the diagnosis of cancer had been unsound. Mr. Huss was still lying flat in his bed in Mrs. Croome’s house, but he was already able to read books, letters and newspapers, and take an interest in affairs.
'Expressive times': Publishing industry an open book in 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — In 2022, the story of book publishing was often the industry itself. Penguin Random House’s attempt to purchase Simon & Schuster ended up in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, as the Department of Justice prevailed after a three week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering probe into how the business operates. In November, some 250 HarperCollins union employees went on strike, their calls for improved wages and benefits and greater workplace diversity amplifying an industry-wide discussion over the historically low pay for entry- and mid-level workers. And throughout the year, social media was the meeting ground for observations and revelations on the trial, the strike and other issues the publishing world once confined to private gatherings. Authors posted their book advances, agents criticized HarperCollins and other publishers, and editors shared their year-by-year salaries. Some staffers, such as former Macmillan editor Molly McGhee, announced on Twitter last March that they had had enough and were quitting. In her resignation letter, McGhee cited “the invisibility of junior employees’ workload” and alleged that “many executives in the publishing industry are technology illiterate” and dependent on their assistants.
Cynthia Shambry offers a plethora of multicultural books for readers
Cynthia Shambry is the owner of Elda Reads, a child development program that promotes diversity by providing exposure to multicultural books and services. Elda Reads has a collection of books by Black writers that range from kids to adult level reading. Chambray spoke with rolling out about her bookstore and...
Why It’s So Hard to Write About Science
COVID-19 put new and unexpected demands on science writers. For the famed journalist David Quammen, writing a book about it meant playing a constant game of catch-up, because, as Joshua Sokol writes, the science “refused to stay still.” Today, those on the beat are also up against a heightened mistrust of expertise, making the job even harder. Deborah Birx’s book on the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic clarifies the dangers of this attitude. She gives readers a sense of some of the misinformation that was coming from inside the White House—and the regret she felt at not challenging Donald Trump more assertively, mentioning an instance when the president “seemed to advocate consuming disinfectant” on live television, as Richard J. Tofel writes. Tofel makes the case that accounts like Birx’s are important; by providing a record of the government’s failings, the book can help us understand why we suffered such monumental losses in 2020.
