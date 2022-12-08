Read full article on original website
The Search is on for Clamming Good Samaritan
A tragedy was averted earlier this month in Great Harbor when a resident fell and nearly drowned while clamming. The quick actions of an unidentified fellow clammer saved his life. Guilford resident and passionate clammer John Cooney was clamming in Great Harbor on Dec. 2 when he slipped and fell....
Everybody’s Waiting...
Santa and Mrs. Claus were watching and waiting for toy donations at a toy drive on Dec. 11. Vietnam Veterans Chapter 484 held its annual toy drive in cooperation with the East Haven Firefighters Local 1205 at the East Haven Beach House.
Opioid Settlement Money to go Toward Speaker and Health Department
Funds received from a recent opioid settlement will fund an awareness day at Westbrook High School next spring. Westbrook received $4,104.11 as part of a larger settlement related to the opioid crisis. The Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted at its Nov. 8 meeting to utilize $1,200 of those funds for an awareness day next May. The additional $2,901.11 will be allocated to the Health Department.
North Haven Football Claims First State Title
Purchase these photos at https://zip06.smugmug.com/North-Haven-Nighthawks-Class-MM-Football-Championship/
Town Announces Partnership for ARPA Distribution
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) has announced plans to partner with The Guilford Foundation (TGF) to disperse $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to officials, the town entered into a subrecipient agreement with TGF, empowering the Foundation to distribute the federal funding. ARPA funds are the realization...
Grizzlies Girls’ Ice Hockey off to 2-0 Start
The Grizzlies girls’ ice hockey co-op, consisting of girls from Guilford, East Haven, North Branford and Coginchaug, opened their season on Dec. 7 vs. Greenwich. It was a close contest, resulting in a 2-1 Grizzlies win. East Haven’s Jordan King recorded a goal for the Grizzlies, assisted by Guilford’s...
Hornets’ Wieland Helped Wield Stingy State Title Defense as Field Hockey Midfielder
In field hockey, Ellie Wieland loves both the fire that one needs to compete at the highest level, along with the familial atmosphere that can come with it. She used both her passion and pride for her squad to be part of an historic run for the Branford field hockey program in 2022.
Rams Finding Strength in their Defense On the Court
The Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team is working to build a culture of winning. The Rams will not need to look far to find examples of that winning culture. Across their OSHS campus is a soccer team that just finished celebrating their fourth consecutive state title. Many of the players on that team will take the court for Head Coach Chris Perras this winter.
Grizzlies Fencing Excited to Build on State Championship Season
The Guilford Grizzlies co-ed fencing team began practicing this month, with their first official tournament slated to start on Friday, Dec. 16. The 57-fencer team is coached by Tara Bowers and assisted by Jeremy Goun and Mark Kissinger. The sport of fencing has three disciplines: the épée, foil, and saber,...
Champs!
Members of the North Haven High School football team were all smiles after their convincing 51-34 victory over Kilingly to claim the Class MM championship at Rentschler Field on Dec. 10. The win marks the school’s first-ever state football championship, and the team finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record.
VR-OL Football Takes Loss to Joel Barlow in Class SS State Final
In returning to the biggest stage in the game, the Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team did not come away with the grand prize. Yet in the totality of their campaign, the Warriors certainly showed why they are and will continue to be a force to be reckoned with through their dominant surge to the summit.
