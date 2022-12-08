ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

darientimes.com

West Haven seeks state funding for Stiles School development

WEST HAVEN — The City Council will consider applying for state funding for a mixed-use hydroponics development on Main Street. In February, council members approved the sale of the former Stiles School for $175,000 to a developer intent on creating a mixed-use hydroponics concept, creating housing for workers above a growing space for lettuce.
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing

WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?

BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Town Announces Partnership for ARPA Distribution

The Board of Selectmen (BOS) has announced plans to partner with The Guilford Foundation (TGF) to disperse $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to officials, the town entered into a subrecipient agreement with TGF, empowering the Foundation to distribute the federal funding. ARPA funds are the realization...
GUILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Infrastructure Train Kept Chugging In Challenging Year

Granite prices were soaring. Same with asphalt and concrete. The Great Peanut, alas, would have to wait. New Haven was supposed to begin construction earlier this year on the peanut — a new squooshed roundabout with a novel design at the treacherous intersection of Chapel Street and Yale Avenue near the Westville Music Bowl and Yale Bowl. (Read a story about the project here.)
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Mallory Knutson Is Seymour's Teacher Of The Year

SEYMOUR – Bungay School teacher Mallory Knutson knew she wanted to be a teacher while attending first grade at Chatfield School. Her teacher at the time was Diane Trevelin. She made coming to school a fun and exciting adventure. “I really remember enjoying school that year and wanting to...
SEYMOUR, CT
zip06.com

Everybody’s Waiting...

Santa and Mrs. Claus were watching and waiting for toy donations at a toy drive on Dec. 11. Vietnam Veterans Chapter 484 held its annual toy drive in cooperation with the East Haven Firefighters Local 1205 at the East Haven Beach House.
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Opioid Settlement Money to go Toward Speaker and Health Department

Funds received from a recent opioid settlement will fund an awareness day at Westbrook High School next spring. Westbrook received $4,104.11 as part of a larger settlement related to the opioid crisis. The Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted at its Nov. 8 meeting to utilize $1,200 of those funds for an awareness day next May. The additional $2,901.11 will be allocated to the Health Department.
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

The Search is on for Clamming Good Samaritan

A tragedy was averted earlier this month in Great Harbor when a resident fell and nearly drowned while clamming. The quick actions of an unidentified fellow clammer saved his life. Guilford resident and passionate clammer John Cooney was clamming in Great Harbor on Dec. 2 when he slipped and fell....
GUILFORD, CT

