Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
West Haven seeks state funding for Stiles School development
WEST HAVEN — The City Council will consider applying for state funding for a mixed-use hydroponics development on Main Street. In February, council members approved the sale of the former Stiles School for $175,000 to a developer intent on creating a mixed-use hydroponics concept, creating housing for workers above a growing space for lettuce.
Bridgeport misses out on key development grants for major projects, including downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — The city, for now, has failed to obtain highly competitive state funds needed to complete a key East End economic redevelopment project and to launch a pair of other significant plans in the downtown area. "We had about $800 million to $900 million (worth) of applications," said...
DPW commissioner present for West Haven former finance director's firing
WEST HAVEN — Although Scott Jackson has served as the city's finance director since late February, Mayor Nancy Rossi has never confirmed the circumstances under which his predecessor, Frank Cieplinski, left the role. On Feb. 24, Rossi said in a statement that Cieplinski was "no longer employed by the...
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
City’s First Recreational Canna-Biz To Open Jan. 10
Cannabis consumers aged 21 and up will be able to purchase legal joints, vape cartridges and marijuana flower at a Whalley Avenue medical dispensary come Jan. 10 — now that the state has signed off on the city’s first retailer of adult-use recreational weed selling to more than just patients.
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
New Haven Housing, Healthcare Projects Get $21M+ State Boost
Dixwell Plaza’s mixed-use redevelopment, a new health center on Grand Avenue, and new affordable apartments on Shelton Avenue were some of the dozen New Haven projects to receive over $21 million in support from Hartford in an end-of-year windfall of state aid. That infusion of state cash for New...
Town Announces Partnership for ARPA Distribution
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) has announced plans to partner with The Guilford Foundation (TGF) to disperse $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. According to officials, the town entered into a subrecipient agreement with TGF, empowering the Foundation to distribute the federal funding. ARPA funds are the realization...
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Infrastructure Train Kept Chugging In Challenging Year
Granite prices were soaring. Same with asphalt and concrete. The Great Peanut, alas, would have to wait. New Haven was supposed to begin construction earlier this year on the peanut — a new squooshed roundabout with a novel design at the treacherous intersection of Chapel Street and Yale Avenue near the Westville Music Bowl and Yale Bowl. (Read a story about the project here.)
Litchfield County reports some of the highest snow totals in the state
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield county had some of the highest forecasted snow totals in the state and the result did not disappoint. In downtown Torrington several inches of accumulated snow stuck to the roads. The Torrington Public Schools District was among many districts to issue delays on Monday morning....
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Mallory Knutson Is Seymour's Teacher Of The Year
SEYMOUR – Bungay School teacher Mallory Knutson knew she wanted to be a teacher while attending first grade at Chatfield School. Her teacher at the time was Diane Trevelin. She made coming to school a fun and exciting adventure. “I really remember enjoying school that year and wanting to...
Everybody’s Waiting...
Santa and Mrs. Claus were watching and waiting for toy donations at a toy drive on Dec. 11. Vietnam Veterans Chapter 484 held its annual toy drive in cooperation with the East Haven Firefighters Local 1205 at the East Haven Beach House.
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
Opioid Settlement Money to go Toward Speaker and Health Department
Funds received from a recent opioid settlement will fund an awareness day at Westbrook High School next spring. Westbrook received $4,104.11 as part of a larger settlement related to the opioid crisis. The Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted at its Nov. 8 meeting to utilize $1,200 of those funds for an awareness day next May. The additional $2,901.11 will be allocated to the Health Department.
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
The Search is on for Clamming Good Samaritan
A tragedy was averted earlier this month in Great Harbor when a resident fell and nearly drowned while clamming. The quick actions of an unidentified fellow clammer saved his life. Guilford resident and passionate clammer John Cooney was clamming in Great Harbor on Dec. 2 when he slipped and fell....
