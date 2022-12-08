Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theburg.news
Josh Turner at Muscatine County Fair
The Muscatine County Fair Board is excited to announce the headlining musical act for the 2023 Fair! The Multi-Platinum-Selling country music superstar Josh Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams. Iowa-based Dirt Road Rockers will be opening the show. Turner will perform in West Liberty, Iowa, for the Muscatine County Fair on July 22, 2023.
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
theburg.news
Knox Men's Basketball Drops MWC Opener
The Prairie Fire men's basketball team fell to Grinnell 107-75 in their Midwest Conference opener on November 29. Knox and the Pioneers played to an early 8-8 tie at the 17:50 mark in the first half. Grinnell began pulling away over the next four minutes and took a 21-11 lead. The Prairie Fire kept the deficit to low double-digits until late in the half, when the Pioneers took a 57-39 lead into halftime.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
Silvis pastor speaking out after scam hits congregation
SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis pastor is speaking out after someone tried to impersonate him to get gift cards from his congregation ahead of the holidays. First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Alex Turkmani says on Dec. 9. a member of his congregation received a text message using his name, asking "to text about something very private."
977wmoi.com
Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers
Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
1470 WMBD
Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
wcbu.org
A Peoria man needs a kidney, and his daughter hopes to be a match
A Peoria man has been searching for a kidney for years, and is hoping his daughter can finally be a match. Rob Tilton was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) at age 16. Often, the disease gets passed down from parent to child, which was the case in Tilton’s situation.
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
Central Illinois Proud
One person dead after traffic crash in Chillicothe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A driver was pronounced deceased on scene in a one-vehicle crash early Friday evening. At approximately 4:18 p.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of E. Hart Lane. The 44-year-old female driver was ejected from their car. THIS STORY...
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
