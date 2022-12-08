The Prairie Fire men's basketball team fell to Grinnell 107-75 in their Midwest Conference opener on November 29. Knox and the Pioneers played to an early 8-8 tie at the 17:50 mark in the first half. Grinnell began pulling away over the next four minutes and took a 21-11 lead. The Prairie Fire kept the deficit to low double-digits until late in the half, when the Pioneers took a 57-39 lead into halftime.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO