ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQVkI_0jc3Jiib00

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women.

Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position.

Yellen joked during a stop in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, “I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature.”

“Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous,” added Malerba, who traveled with Yellen to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth to provide their signatures.

They ceremonially signed fresh sheets of bills in $1 and $5 denominations and posed with samples to mark the history-making moment. The new notes will go into circulation next year.

Yellen made her reputation as a stoic chair of the Federal Reserve and a shrewd forecaster, and now is at the forefront of far-flung efforts to use economic levers to help stop Russia's war in Ukraine, employ tax policy to protect the planet from climate change and oversee a massive effort to strengthen the beleaguered IRS.

That puts her at the center of domestic and global politics, inviting new levels of pressure and second-guessing by friends and foes. She is tackling this challenge as the United States is suffering from inflation that hit a 40-year high this summer and sowed fears of a coming recession.

Even as Yellen watched the fresh bills carrying her signature roll out at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western currency facility, her remarks focused on Biden administration policy accomplishments rather than her status as the first woman to serve as treasury secretary.

On the Ukraine conflict instigated last February by Russian President Vladimir Putin, she said, ”Together with over 30 countries, we have denied Russia revenue and resources it needs to fight its war.”

As for the domestic economy, she said, pandemic relief and a new law to boost production of semiconductors have positioned the U.S. “to capitalize on a wave of economic opportunities for the American people, including in communities often overlooked.”

Later, talking to reporters, Yellen said she thinks the U.S. can avoid a recession.

“Obviously, there are risks that the economy faces, but I think we're not in a wage price spiral. Supply chain bottlenecks. are clearly beginning to ease. That’s helpful," she said. “I believe we’re on the right track in terms of lowering inflation, and a recession is not inevitable.”

Now, two years into Joe Biden’s presidency, Yellen has put to rest rumors she might be ready to leave the administration early and is strapping in for more economic — as well as political — battles ahead.

Along with managing Treasury's role in the Ukraine war, she faces the Herculean task of revitalizing an IRS that is getting a $80 billion funding boost, and enforcing an anti-money laundering effort that requires documenting the beneficial owners of tens of millions of U.S. businesses in hopes of crushing corruption around the world.

She occupies an increasingly politicized role in which Congress and foreign governments matter as much as the financial markets.

Her Treasury Department is seeking to hobble the Russian economy with an oil price cap, as House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California is questioning the level of U.S. support for Ukraine. The Treasury is also putting together tens of billions in tax incentives, to address climate change, that have rankled some European allies and proved controversial with Republicans. And the wage gains in the most recent U.S. jobs report suggest the economy might have to endure more pain than expected to bring inflation back to the Fed's target of 2% annually.

Along the way, Yellen has not shied away from controversy or speaking her mind on issues that many Americans look at solely through a cultural lens.

When Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., at a May congressional hearing told Yellen she was "harsh" for speaking about the positive economic impacts of abortion access for women, she replied, "This is not harsh, this is the truth." She also has challenged the view that havens for hidden cash lie outside the U.S., instead arguing that the U.S. has become the "best place" to hide illicitly obtained money.

Yellen generated some tension with the White House this year when she veered somewhat from Biden's insistence that his $1.9 trillion in coronavirus aid package did not contribute to inflation. Republican lawmakers have drawn on analyses by major economists such as Harvard University's Larry Summers to say that the sum was excessive and sparked inflation. Breakages in the global supply chain and a jump in food and energy costs after Russia invaded Ukraine also have contributed to boosting prices to uncomfortable levels, putting the economy at heightened risk of a recession.

Yellen acknowledged on CNN in May that she had been “wrong then about the path that inflation would take.” Biden said he had been apprised of the possible risks of inflation when putting together the relief package, but he told The Associated Press in an interview that “the idea that it caused inflation is bizarre.”

Yellen’s predictions at the Treasury about financial markets on other points have been proved accurate.

Her warnings about the risks of a deregulated cryptocurrency market foresaw the recent chaos. Crypto markets have seen at least two major crashes, dozens of scams, Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated overnight.

Yellen has also used her platform as a top government official to warn that despite women’s advancements in the workplace, a glass ceiling prevents many from advancing to the very top positions.

Yellen, the only person ever to lead the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and White House Council of Economic Advisers, still gets flak from members of both political parties for not being more dynamic and politically savvy at times and for being too direct at other times.

Summers, treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Yellen “continues a remarkable career in economic policy at the US Treasury Department. No other Treasury Secretary has had a deeper commitment to social justice as a central goal of macro and financial policies.”

The praise comes as Summers has leveled criticism at the Biden administration for the size of its coronavirus relief, saying its excesses flooded the economy with money and pushed up prices. He has argued that the Fed must continue to raise rates to reduce inflation, an action that could push the U.S. and other nations into recession.

Anusha Chari, an economist who chairs the American Economic Association’s Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession, calls Yellen’s signature on U.S. currency “a huge milestone, but it also shows us how far we have to go.”

The Treasury Department was created in 1789, and until Yellen only white men had led it.

___

Boak reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Janet Yellen unveils first U.S. dollar bills with her signature

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday unveiled the first U.S. dollars bearing her signature, marking the first time a female Treasury secretary's signature appears on the nation's currency. What's next: The updated $1 and $5 dollar bills will be delivered to the Federal Reserve later this month and enter circulation...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Congressman Gallagher’s China strategy more than just TikTok ban

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin congressman who is about to take over the House’s committee on China says he’s got more plans than just a ban on TikTok. Congressman Mike Gallagher over the weekend said he wants to move America away from its dependence on China and strengthen the U.S. military to counter China’s growing presence. “We need to reduce our economic dependency on China, and we need to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout speaks out after Brittney Griner swap

Sitting in a Moscow studio as snow fell outside, looking relaxed in a blue blazer and maroon T-shirt, described his 14 years in a U.S. prison in since he was exchanged for Brittney Griner, an American basketball player who had been held in a Russian prison colony following a drug conviction earlier this year.
Fortune

Harvard economist Jason Furman warns the U.S. economy could be headed for an ‘incomplete hard landing.’ Here’s what that means

Jason Furman, professor of the practice of the economy at the Harvard Kennedy School, fears an "incomplete hard landing" for the economy. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said this week that “storm clouds” are on the horizon, and NYU professor Nouriel Roubini told Fortune last month that even “a variant of another Great Depression” is possible.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
WGAU

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders on Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a retreat date.
WGAU

Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a Congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Still eager to hire, America's employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren't enough applicants. The nation's labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an...
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as 'first battle' in war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Four Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden accepted an “invitation to sedition” issued by the far-right extremist group’s founder, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of a second trial for group leaders and members.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Judge formally dismisses Trump’s challenge of Mar-a-Lago search

A federal judge on Monday formally dismissed a lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump that challenged the FBI’s search earlier this year of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The one-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted an...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Judge rejects vaccine choice law in health care settings

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — A person's choice to decline vaccinations does not outweigh public health and safety requirements in medical settings, a federal judge ruled in a Montana case. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy last week permanently blocked a section of law the state said was meant...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Mexico to make last-ditch effort to solve US corn dispute

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s foreign secretary has announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a dispute over imports of U.S. corn before a scheduled visit next month by U.S. President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

BLM sets up student relief fund as loan forgiveness stalls

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation launched a new relief fund Monday aimed at Black college students, alumni and dropouts overburdened by mounting education costs and the student loan debt crisis. The foundation said it set aside $500,000 for the fund and plans to award more than 500 recipients...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

France's Macron engineers new diplomatic push for Ukraine

PARIS — (AP) — Emmanuel Macron calls it "combat diplomacy.” The French president has vowed to make every effort to support Ukraine — including by hosting an international conference Tuesday meant to help the country make it through winter. In the longer term, he believes talks...
WGAU

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism is to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to face charges. The extradition of Abu Agila...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
106K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy