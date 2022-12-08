ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home

By Amy Larson, Terisa Estacio
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EriJ0_0jc3H4lK00

Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie inside the house and the homeowners heard a commotion.

Video sent to KRON shows a snarling mountain lion standing over a motionless dog.

“A neighbor came over and fired a shot in the air,” neighbor Ron Crane said.

Mountain lion attacks another Chihuahua in Los Angeles

The dog was eventually rescued and survived. “She thought it was a goner for sure,” Crane said. But the cougar remained outside the house and continued staring through the glass door for several hours.

The mountain lion killed two goats before it was euthanized by state wildlife biologists over the weekend.

Crane said it was fortunate that the mountain lion did not target a small child.

“That could have easily have been a kid,” he told KRON. “The local activist organization knew this cat had erratic behavior problems for a while. I’m a local rancher. The public needs the whole story.”

Mountain lion attacks, kills leashed dog in the Hollywood Hills; attack captured on video

Mountain lions’ primary source of food in California is deer.

“The deer are dwindling, and these kinds of things are going to happen more often. I’m 49, and when I was in high school, there were no sightings. The (cougar) population was not as big as it is now,” Crane said.

Mountain lions are naturally afraid of humans, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. But this lion was “unusually old” and displayed behavior that’s not common, according to Audubon Canyon Ranch, a North Bay environmental conservation group.

Audubon Canyon Ranch identified the euthanized lion as P1, a female cougar who was about 16 years old.

ACR researchers said they are “saddened” by P1’s death, however, “we believe that the lethal removal of P1 was the right course of action.” P1 was collared and tracked by ACR’s Living with Lions project for eight years.

Living with Lions principal investigator Dr. Quinton Martins wrote, “Clearly, something was wrong with P1. She was very old for a mountain lion which may have led to issues related to aging including tooth wear, slowed responses, weakened senses, and possibly other health issues. In recent weeks, she was more willing to put herself near human activity with people having frequent sightings of her, as well as feeding almost exclusively on livestock, all of which is very unusual behavior.”

Video: Mountain lion spotted in Beverly Crest neighborhood

The Living with Lions project began in 2016 with the capture of P1 in the Glen Ellen area and is a collaboration between Audubon Canyon Ranch and True Wild.

ACR wrote, “P1 was a remarkable lion and we’ve all learned so much from her. Some top takeaways about P1: she was estimated to be about 15-16 years old — a rare age among wild mountain lions. While we tracked her, she reared 3 litters of kittens. One of her offspring traveled as far away as Vacaville and crossed Highway 80 several times.”

The Living with Lions project said it will continue studying the population dynamics of mountain lions living in the North Bay by tracking their movements, as well as assist residents in coexisting with lions and other wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 10

James Ford
3d ago

I don’t understand why this is news The public voted to not hunt them and with no natural predators what do you think would happen It is going to get worse

Reply(1)
6
Related
KRON4 News

Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4

Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop robbery in Vallejo

KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication in short supply...
VALLEJO, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Armed Robber Makes of With $20K From Boonville Market—Suspect at Large

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported...
BOONVILLE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

91K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy