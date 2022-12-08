Read full article on original website
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
Savannah Chrisley Says She Has ‘Custody’ of Chloe Chrisley Following Todd and Julie’s Guilty Verdict
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best have watched Todd Chrisley's adorable granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, grow up right before their eyes on the show and on social media. The Georgia native and his wife, Julie...
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today
Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Marries Again
Bravolebrity Porsha Williams, 41, has married Nigerian-born businessman, Simon Guobadia, 57, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. People magazine reported that the pair would host another ceremony Saturday in front of 350 guests including former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. “It’s our last marriage, OK? We belong together. That is it,” Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinley, said. “It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often.” Williams has a three-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, with McKinley, while Guobadia has five kids—Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena—from previous marriages.Read it at People
Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s ‘Extremely Hard’ Sentencing: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Opening up. Lindsie Chrisley shared her first official statement since her father, Todd Chrisley, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax crimes. "I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our ["Coffee Convos" podcast] listeners that have reached […]
Lisa Rinna Addresses Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Pause and Her Future on the Show
Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says... Lisa Rinna is ready for whatever the future holds. The Bravo star recently wrapped up what she called her "hardest season" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. As for whether she'd stay for another season if given the call, she exclusively said on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We'll see."
Mauricio Umansky Offers an Update on Where Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Stand Today
Following an emotional Season 12 of RHOBH, we have an update on the sisters’ relationship now. When Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped, sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton were definitely in an emotional place following the dramatic ups and downs of the season. The...
Rachel Needs to Have an “Uncomfortable” Conversation with Jessica on Winter House
If you thought Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s visit to Stowe caused a stir on Winter House, then you may not be ready to see what goes down between Rachel Clark and Jessica Stocker when they talk about a particular comment that the latter cast member made on the December 8 episode.
Mia Thornton Responds to Backlash for Altercation on ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’
The fallout from Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton’s altercation continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton is a hot topic on social media thanks to the recent episode. She invited all of the ladies to Miami. However, it didn’t take long before things went left between her and Wendy Osefo. Peter Thomas said that Wendy approached him to open up a Nigerian lounge. However, she had stalled out. So Peter wasn’t exactly thrilled when Wendy showed up with the others to have dinner at Bar One. Mia sided with Peter and she said that he was basically like family to her and Gordon Thronton. So she confronted Wendy in front of the rest of the group. And she also called out Wendy for not telling Peter that she was coming to Miami.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ & Kids’ Spinoff Show Reportedly Canceled After Todd & Julie’s Sentencing
In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley being sentenced to prison on tax fraud charges, their reality show and its spinoff were reportedly canceled. Deadline reported that Chrisley Knows Best will not be returning following Todd and Julie’s convictions. The spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Todd and Julie’s children Savannah, 25, and Chase, 26, and aired three seasons on E!, has also reportedly been canceled.
'Everybody Has Their Own Agenda': Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin Says They Have No Relationship, Reality TV 'Tore' His Family Apart
Kate and Jon Gosselin's 18-year-old son Collin revealed growing up in the limelight caused him to deal with a lot of trials and tribulations that other children never had to face, RadarOnline.com has learned. Collin is now an adult and said that his relationship with his mother is still estranged years after he was sent to an institution for alleged behavioral issues in 2016."Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down," he said during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.Jon was granted full custody...
Todd And Julie Chrisley Respond About What's Legally Going On With Chloe After Birth Mom Says She Wants Custody
While waiting for prison sentences to start, Todd and Julie Chrisley are clearing up custody rumors after Chloe's birth mother vowed to get child back.
Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce
Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate: ‘Overjoyed’
Growing their modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Emmy nominee, 47, captioned his baby’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, November 15. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”
Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins...
