The fallout from Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton’s altercation continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton is a hot topic on social media thanks to the recent episode. She invited all of the ladies to Miami. However, it didn’t take long before things went left between her and Wendy Osefo. Peter Thomas said that Wendy approached him to open up a Nigerian lounge. However, she had stalled out. So Peter wasn’t exactly thrilled when Wendy showed up with the others to have dinner at Bar One. Mia sided with Peter and she said that he was basically like family to her and Gordon Thronton. So she confronted Wendy in front of the rest of the group. And she also called out Wendy for not telling Peter that she was coming to Miami.

19 DAYS AGO