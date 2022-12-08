Read full article on original website
WBTV
Break out the sunglasses! Sunny today, heavy rain later this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is finally back in the forecast through Tuesday before a round of heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday. • Through Tuesday: Lots of sun and dry and cool conditions. • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Likely heavy rain at times. • Friday...
WBTV
Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
WBTV
First Alert: Sunday has scattered showers before a sunny start to the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some drier weather will finally head our way on Monday and Tuesday, but we will first have to deal with another cloudy day with chances for scattered showers. By Monday we’ll see gradual clearing with some sunshine in the afternoon. • First Alert Weather Day...
WBTV
Clouds to stick around Saturday before First Alert Weather Day on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy and damp conditions will continue across the Carolinas today as we await the arrival of one last wave of rain on Sunday. Next week will start out sunny and dry, but cold, wet weather will impact our area by the middle of the week. Today:...
WBTV
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV
Stuck in a rut: More rain, more fog through the end of the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the Charlotte region until 10 a.m. Thursday. Once the fog lifts a bit, mostly cloudy, damp and mild conditions will hold. Today: Stays damp, milder highs in the 60s. Rain returns tonight,...
WBTV
First Alert: Rain and dense fog throughout Tuesday and Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Light to moderate rainfall will impact our area over the next two days as a warm front lifts north. Along with rainfall, there will also be the potential for areas of dense fog to develop across the Carolinas. • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers likely,...
WBTV
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
They did this six months ago and about 30 people showed up. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. Two years after his death, Mount Holly remembers fallen officer with bronze statues.
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Brookshire Boulevard To Close for Railroad Repairs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Blvd, or NC 16, will close Monday for scheduled railroad maintenance. NCDOT says CSX Railroad Crews will close the road at the railroad crossing near Lawton Road in Northwest Charlotte on Dec. 12 for 24 hours. Crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road.
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades
CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
WBTV
Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim later died Monday morning at the hospital...
NC men swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade
For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
country1037fm.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
