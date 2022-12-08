Read full article on original website
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Animales BBQ Restaurant
Jon Wipfli, of Animales BBQ, has hinted at a new future today with the announcement that he's taken on a new business partner: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi. In a post, Wipfli recounted how he and Billy have been friends since their food trucking days when Wipfli worked at Dandelion Kitchen and Billy ran his Sushi Fix truck in downtown Minneapolis. I've heard the story that the first time they actually met, Billy accidentally walked into Jon's apartment with two sushi chefs and two bottles of Jameson, thinking it was his neighbor's place. Destiny?
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
rejournals.com
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
mspmag.com
The Perks of Park Avenue
Often, when Bruce Gleason stepped out onto the veranda while visiting the American Swedish Institute, he would look across the street and ask himself, “Why am I not living there?” About a year ago, the University of St. Thomas music professor put an end to that question when he bought a one-bedroom condo at the 2615 Park Avenue Associates building in Minneapolis.
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
mahoningmatters.com
This mid-century modern home for sale will have you saying ‘Oh. My. Gah.’ Take a look
A fabulous example of what mid-century modern architecture is supposed to look like has landed on the market in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for $825,000, and its drool-worthy interior and exterior has a popular real estate social media page doing back flips. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 1955 and designed...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
extension.org
Apples are all bad #817399
For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
New Minneapolis art gallery seeking submissions for first online-only exhibition
A new Minneapolis art gallery is seeking submissions for its first online-only exhibition. According to a Friday announcement, the 119 North Weatherly Art Gallery is seeking submissions for its inaugural “Wide Open!” exhibition. Two-dimensional artists for any medium are encouraged to apply by the end of the year to have their work featured.
If You’re Afraid of Heights You’ll Hate the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis (PICTURE)
When I first saw this picture... oh man. It's a picture from the top of the Foshay Tower in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you aren't familiar with the Foshay Tower, here's what it looks like. It's a pretty iconic building in the downtown area. If you've been to the cities...
