KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Coming Soon: Animales BBQ Restaurant

Jon Wipfli, of Animales BBQ, has hinted at a new future today with the announcement that he's taken on a new business partner: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi. In a post, Wipfli recounted how he and Billy have been friends since their food trucking days when Wipfli worked at Dandelion Kitchen and Billy ran his Sushi Fix truck in downtown Minneapolis. I've heard the story that the first time they actually met, Billy accidentally walked into Jon's apartment with two sushi chefs and two bottles of Jameson, thinking it was his neighbor's place. Destiny?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
mspmag.com

The Perks of Park Avenue

Often, when Bruce Gleason stepped out onto the veranda while visiting the American Swedish Institute, he would look across the street and ask himself, “Why am I not living there?” About a year ago, the University of St. Thomas music professor put an end to that question when he bought a one-bedroom condo at the 2615 Park Avenue Associates building in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Marshalls in Minneapolis closing

MINNEAPOLIS — Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis will be closing for good in early 2023. The store, located at 40 S. 7th St., is expected to close on Jan. 14, according to a statement from Marshalls' parent company TJX Companies. "We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
american-rails.com

Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis hopes to 'clear the shelter' for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — To help get animals home for the holidays, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is holding a free pet adoption event on Friday, Dec. 9. Ready to add a furry friend to your family? Stop by Minneapolis Animal Care & Control at 212 17th Ave. N. from noon to 5 p.m. to meet animals that are up for adoption.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
extension.org

Apples are all bad #817399

For two years in a row now our honey crisp and honey gold apples are all spotted throughout the Apple and none have been salvageable. Do you know what the problem is and how we can address it?. Sherburne County Minnesota. Expert Response. Hello Marcia,. It looks like you have...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

