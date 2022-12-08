Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: Thunder soft opens
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The new Thunder Lift at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) opened this afternoon for a soft launch ahead of the planned season opener scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 10. The lift is set to open at 9:15 a.m. according to the resort’s website. Those who...
Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, presented by GTMF
JACKSON, Wyo. — With an international reputation as the world’s most famous brass group, Canadian Brass will perform holiday and classical favorites live, next Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at Center for the Arts in downtown Jackson. With music by Bach, Handel and Beethoven, along with holiday...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 10, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Etna, Wyoming by Julie Chiumento. Julie writes: “Between storm systems, the Etna morning’s sherbet sunrise radiates beauty as Reno awaits his morning feeding.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at:...
Unlikely artist wins mural contest, paints local landmarks in downtown Rexburg
REXBURG — Twyla Mahelona never saw herself as an artist. Growing up, she was much more interested in more practical pursuits, and planned to work in the medical field. “Teenage Twyla was going to be an adolescent pediatrician — definitely a doctor,” Mahelona says. “I was really, really nerdy. I loved science. I still love science. I can still geek out all day long about rocks and nerdy things. Never, ever, ever would I have thought I was an artist.”
Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed
The Astoria Bridge in the Snake River Canyon that provides access to the Snake River Sporting Club remains closed due to structural damage. The post Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed appeared first on Local News 8.
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
SNAPPED: Wintering wildlife on the move in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — The winter season is off to a deep start with storm after storm hitting Jackson Hole over the past month. For wintering wildlife that means deep trudging and less access to food. Dec. 1 marked the start of winter wildlife closures on Bridger-Teton National Forest, The...
TSD 401 to discuss four-day school week
DRIGGS, Idaho — The Teton School District’s (TSD) 401 School Board will meet tonight to discuss the 2023-2024 school calendar and the option of a four-day school week. TSD Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme claimed that a number of other school districts in Idaho have transitioned to this schedule, such as the Weiser and Preston school districts. Woolstenhulme said the chance of anything getting decided tonight is low but expects a productive discussion and a decision is more likely to be made come January or February.
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Liquor license renewal denied for closed bar In Teton County
The Teton County Board of Commissioners did not renew a dormant liquor license this week. State liquor licenses, which cost 1500 dollars, must be renewed each year by the County Commission or the Jackson Town Council with one factor being whether state liquor laws are being followed or not. According...
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Two Southern Idaho 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Stealing car and Eluding Police
Police pursued two teenagers driving a stolen car through Madison County before the car was stopped with spike strips on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday night. Madison County Public Information Officer Isaac Payne reported that a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had stolen a relative’s car and ran away from home around 6:20 p.m.
Local man reportedly threatened to ambush, beat woman over civil protection order
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order, police said. Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home. Nassar also reportedly sent a message to the woman's 12-year-old son who was at a movie...
2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
At approximately 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle, a teal 1998 Chevy pick-up, had been spotted on the Southbound Salem Highway headed towards Madison County. The post 2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit appeared first on Local News 8.
