Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 Launch Party
Nearly 400 of Dallas’ most influential business leaders gathered at The Mason to celebrate the release of D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 and shared success over the past year. Live music from Encore Productions, multiple photo ops, gourmet food stations, a specialty Maker’s Mark cocktail bar, and a sleight-of-hand strolling magician kept guests entertained between networking and merry-making.
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
Here Are Five Holiday Activities For Next Week In North Texas
Holiday season has just started and that means a bunch of Christmas-themed activities will be happening around town. But, as with everything, since there are so many activities it becomes hard to choose. Here is a list of our five favorite activities in North Texas for you to enjoy with...
Don’t miss these top holiday light displays in Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the United States and peak holiday season here in the Lone Star State. Don’t believe us? Visit one of the many holiday lights displays around the state of Texas and you’ll get into the spirit of the season.
dallasexpress.com
Biker Group Volunteers at Food Bank
The Community Food Bank (CFB), located in Fort Worth, has a food pantry open to those in need. During the holiday season, CFB offers extra assistance, such as a free hot meal alongside boxes of groceries. Adam Rentscheler of Texas Bikers Helping Texas volunteered at CFB, bringing the group’s food...
dmagazine.com
Old Parkland’s Colorful History
On a number of occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Old Parkland campus, not far from downtown, which has to be one of the most interesting office parks in the country. The managers of the place would probably prefer I didn’t even call it an “office park.” There’s all the art. There’s the fact that they won’t rent to law firms. There’s the fourth-largest bell in the country, which I wrote about last year.
CandysDirt.com
Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden
Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve Show to Feature Drones
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve drone show is back to welcome the new year. The “Over the Top NYE 2023” show will take place around Reunion Tower and feature 259 LED drones. The number of drones matches the number of lights on the tower. The event will...
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022
DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
KTEN.com
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
dmagazine.com
Dallas (OK, Addison) Is Finally Getting a Nando’s
I know that as the resident Dining Grouch I’m supposed to bellyache and whine whenever some new chain restaurant rolls into Dallas. Supporting local businesses: great. Chains: sad. But this is different. We’re getting a Nando’s!. Nando’s is an international chain of peri peri chicken restaurants with...
fox4news.com
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
dmagazine.com
Dr. Stephen Mansfield’s Journey From Hospital CEO to DBU Business Dean
Dr. Stephen Mansfield led the Methodist Health System from 2006 to 2019, leading the organization from being a two-hospital $450 million company with 2,800 employees to a $1.75 billion system with 10 hospitals and more than 8,000 employees. This fall, he was named the Dean of the Dallas Baptist University College of Business. So what’s behind his transition from nonprofit healthcare system leader to business education dean?
