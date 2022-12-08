ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dmagazine.com

Scenes from D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 Launch Party

Nearly 400 of Dallas’ most influential business leaders gathered at The Mason to celebrate the release of D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 and shared success over the past year. Live music from Encore Productions, multiple photo ops, gourmet food stations, a specialty Maker’s Mark cocktail bar, and a sleight-of-hand strolling magician kept guests entertained between networking and merry-making.
dallasexpress.com

Biker Group Volunteers at Food Bank

The Community Food Bank (CFB), located in Fort Worth, has a food pantry open to those in need. During the holiday season, CFB offers extra assistance, such as a free hot meal alongside boxes of groceries. Adam Rentscheler of Texas Bikers Helping Texas volunteered at CFB, bringing the group’s food...
dmagazine.com

Old Parkland’s Colorful History

On a number of occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Old Parkland campus, not far from downtown, which has to be one of the most interesting office parks in the country. The managers of the place would probably prefer I didn’t even call it an “office park.” There’s all the art. There’s the fact that they won’t rent to law firms. There’s the fourth-largest bell in the country, which I wrote about last year.
CandysDirt.com

Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden

Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’s New Year’s Eve Show to Feature Drones

Dallas’s New Year’s Eve drone show is back to welcome the new year. The “Over the Top NYE 2023” show will take place around Reunion Tower and feature 259 LED drones. The number of drones matches the number of lights on the tower. The event will...
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
WFAA

3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
KTEN.com

Love County school district seeks annexation

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
dmagazine.com

Dallas (OK, Addison) Is Finally Getting a Nando’s

I know that as the resident Dining Grouch I’m supposed to bellyache and whine whenever some new chain restaurant rolls into Dallas. Supporting local businesses: great. Chains: sad. But this is different. We’re getting a Nando’s!. Nando’s is an international chain of peri peri chicken restaurants with...
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
dmagazine.com

Dr. Stephen Mansfield’s Journey From Hospital CEO to DBU Business Dean

Dr. Stephen Mansfield led the Methodist Health System from 2006 to 2019, leading the organization from being a two-hospital $450 million company with 2,800 employees to a $1.75 billion system with 10 hospitals and more than 8,000 employees. This fall, he was named the Dean of the Dallas Baptist University College of Business. So what’s behind his transition from nonprofit healthcare system leader to business education dean?
