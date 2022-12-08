Read full article on original website
kitco.com
U.S. investors exhibit "herd-like" behavior during rapid price movements in the crypto market, according to JPMorgan
The largest bank in the U.S. went on to warn that the uptick in adoption "has potential implications...
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
kitco.com
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
cryptopotato.com
Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa
Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
kitco.com
There's a barrage of central bank decisions this week but gold investors need to watch two of them
Currently, all the focus is on the Federal Reserve as it will release its monetary policy decision Wednesday....
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
CoinDesk
Japanese Regulator Extends FTX Japan’s Suspension as Users Wait for Their Funds
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has extended FTX Japan's suspension to March 9. An earlier suspension order, issued on Nov. 10 after FTX Japan halted user withdrawals, was set to expire on Friday. The FSA reiterated its earlier position, saying that it is necessary to take all possible measures...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see routine profit taking
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Normal corrective pullbacks...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe
Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
Niklas Zennstrom, chief executive officer of Atomico UK Partners in Paris, France in May 2018. The last year in the European tech sector can practically be split down the middle. The first half of the year continued the bumper growth of 2021, with strong investment flowing into the market despite the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
kitco.com
Sterling Metals jumps on discovery
Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) said today it made a discovery at its Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Significant drill results were 3,499.1 g/t Ag Eq over 0.35 m (1,564 g/t Ag, 8.33% Cu, 12.83% Pb, 2.74% Sb, & 3.93% Zn) within a broader interval of 294 g/t Ag Eq over 4.67m (129 g/t Ag, 0.66% Cu, 1.19% Pb, 0.22% Sb, & 0.45% Zn in hole SP-22-064 beginning at 179.23 m downhole.
Some 401(k) Plans Starting to Offer Option of Putting Retirement Money Into Cryptocurrency
While many employers and regulators remain cautious, some 401(k) plans are starting to offer the option of putting retirement money into cryptocurrency, writes Anne Tergesen for The Wall Street Journal. Around 24,500 401(k) plans administered by Fidelity Investments began offering bitcoin in their investment menus this fall. Employees can put...
kitco.com
Metalla to acquire royalties on Barrick Gold's Lama project in Argentina
Metalla said it has agreed to pay an aggregate of $7.5 million in consideration for the royalties, adding...
