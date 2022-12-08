ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

Strike Brings Lightning-Based Remittance Payments to Africa

Americans will be able to remit value directly into African bank accounts using Strike and Bitcoin. Bitcoin payments platform Strike has now expanded to Africa, enabling instant and low-cost remittances to the continent by leveraging its new “Send Globally” feature. The tool, available to all American Strike users,...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
CoinDesk

Japanese Regulator Extends FTX Japan’s Suspension as Users Wait for Their Funds

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has extended FTX Japan's suspension to March 9. An earlier suspension order, issued on Nov. 10 after FTX Japan halted user withdrawals, was set to expire on Friday. The FSA reiterated its earlier position, saying that it is necessary to take all possible measures...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see routine profit taking

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Normal corrective pullbacks...
kitco.com

Sterling Metals jumps on discovery

Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) said today it made a discovery at its Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Significant drill results were 3,499.1 g/t Ag Eq over 0.35 m (1,564 g/t Ag, 8.33% Cu, 12.83% Pb, 2.74% Sb, & 3.93% Zn) within a broader interval of 294 g/t Ag Eq over 4.67m (129 g/t Ag, 0.66% Cu, 1.19% Pb, 0.22% Sb, & 0.45% Zn in hole SP-22-064 beginning at 179.23 m downhole.
kitco.com

Metalla to acquire royalties on Barrick Gold's Lama project in Argentina

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Metalla said it has agreed to pay an aggregate of $7.5 million in consideration for the royalties, adding...

