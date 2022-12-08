Read full article on original website
KKTV
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
KKTV
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
KKTV
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
COLD CASE: Who killed William Fluegel?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man whose body was found 35 years ago in 1987. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, CSPD was notified of a possible dead body located in a duplex located at 2527 West Vermijo. When officers arrived, they found […]
Man in custody following shots fired in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was taken into custody for firing several rounds from a weapon following a fight with his girlfriend early Saturday morning on Dec. 10. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Daffodil Drive on reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers were […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case, as of Monday he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for...
KKTV
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
Suspect arrested in homicide on Nevada Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, who was found “severely bleeding” near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street on the evening of Nov. 26. Officers originally responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 to the corner of S. Nevada and E. Las Vegas on […]
KKTV
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is west of Palmer Park.
Car overturns & catches fire after crash on Briargate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Dec. 10. Shortly before 10:20 p.m., officers responded near the area of Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard on reports of a two-car traffic crash. One of the cars involved had overturned and caught fire, according to […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Colorado Springs crash
KKTV
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
KKTV
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
Kearney Hub
Warnings about shooter raise questions
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
