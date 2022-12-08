ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lightning Strikes Moving Car, Entire Town Comes to Lend a Hand

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9AKd_0jc3BleS00
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lending a helping hand. A driver is learning the importance of community after their vehicle was struck by lightning, which caused an entire town to come help them.

“Lightning bolt strikes moving car and the entire town comes to the rescue,” the video caption reads on Twitter. The video shows a car driving through a thunderstorm when it was hit by lightning. The vehicle then pulls over to assess the damage and during the process, the town that the driver was going through quickly came to assist them.

According to the National Weather Service, although vehicles tend to protect those in it from lightning, sometimes they don’t always fare so well.

“A typical cloud-to-ground, actually cloud-to-vehicle, lightning strike will either strike the antenna of the vehicle or along the roofline. The lightning will then pass through the vehicle’s outer metal shell, then through the tires to the ground. Although every lightning strike is different, damage to the antenna, electrical system, rear windshield, and tires is common.”

The heat can notably melt the antenna of a vehicle and also cause a small explosion of sparks. This is due to tiny fragments of metal melting and burning. “ A portion of the discharge may find its way into the vehicle’s electrical system and may damage or destroy electronic components, potentially leaving the car inoperable.”

It was further reported that the weather phenomenon may also find its way into the small defrosting wires that are embedded in rear winds. This can cause the windows to shatter. “Finally, it’s very common for the lightning to destroy one or more tires as it passes through the steel belts to the ground. It’s also possible for the lightning to ignite a fire which could destroy the vehicle.”

A Queensland Family Experiences Lightning Strike While Next to a Parked Vehicle

In late November, a family in Queensland had quite an experience when lightning struck near their vehicle. According to 9Now News, Luna Li was picking her children up from Fuji International Kindergarten. As Li and her children were waiting by the parked car, a bolt hit the asphalt nearby.

“All I can remember is a loud sound,” Li’s sister Lucy recalled. She then said a second lightning strike occurred once she reached her family. “It was really, really close to me. I just thought I was gonna die, but luckily we survived.”

Lucy then said that the strikes were so close that she could see the color purple and red in them. The children’s teacher, Kerryn McDonough rushed the remaining students inside the school. “We were having activities,” McDonough said. “Then all of a sudden, there was an almighty flash, it was red, then two consecutive bangs. It was so loud, I initially thought it was an explosion in our kitchen so I raced in to check what was going on.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Grand Canyon Tourist Nearly Falls Off Cliff in Heart-Stopping Viral Video: WATCH

As one of the most iconic national parks in America, the Grand Canyon, welcomes around five million visitors annually. From the vast hiking trails to unrivaled scenery, there’s truly nothing like it. However, despite having so many well-maintained trails, some visitors continue to think it’s okay to go places they aren’t allowed. Case and point: one tourist recently came extremely close to death after they walked onto a closed-off trail.
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death Certificate, New Details Revealed

Social media mourned the loss of American singer-songwriter Aaron Carter earlier this month after he was found dead in a bathtub. The early 2000s sensation died at 34 years old. While an investigation into his death is still ongoing, new details have emerged in the weeks following his passing. According...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Millionaire who died in speed record bid took hand off wheel to deploy parachute

A millionaire businessman who crashed at 244mph while attempting to set a speed record in a Porsche 911 Turbo had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest heard.Zef Eisenberg, 47, was trying to prove he had created the world’s fastest Porsche and was attempting a record “flying mile” when he was killed at Elvington Airfield, near York, in October 2020.During the run, the car went airborne – both barrel rolling and spinning end over end – and travelled 500 metres before it came to a stop, and Mr Eisenberg suffered multiple injuries.Coroner Jon Heath recorded...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

607K+
Followers
68K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy