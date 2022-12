SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.

