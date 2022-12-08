Read full article on original website
cstoredecisions.com
Parkland Corp. Announces Leadership Reconfiguration
Parkland Corp. announced that it has reconfigured the leadership of its Canadian and USA segments, bringing its USA Supply Co. within its broader Supply, Trading and Refining segment. Donna Sanker has been appointed president of Parkland USA. Sanker has led Parkland’s Canadian segments since 2019, during which time she provided...
ctemag.com
Jorgensen names company president and COO
Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
geekwire.com
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
Ryder Named Among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/ Ryder named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022, marking the company’s ninth year on the list honoring software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Execs aren't convinced ESG investments deliver profits. The skepticism might undercut sustainability budgets.
Some executives are skeptical of environmental, social, and governance investments despite reporting returns within a few years, according to a survey.
rigzone.com
Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company. — Oil and gas company Tullow Oil has appointed Richard Miller as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director of the company. Miller is the current interim CFO and...
KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Essence
Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur
Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods
On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
LocatorX Names Chris Janko Senior Vice President of Sales
LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced that Chris Janko has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales. Janko will be responsible for overseeing LocatorX’s Sales organization, continuing to accelerate the company’s revenue growth, and contributing to LocatorX’s go-to-market strategy.
hypebeast.com
Steve Rendle Steps Down as CEO of VF Corporation, Parent Company to The North Face and Supreme
Steve Rendle is officially stepping down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme, Timberland and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. The news comes after the company reported lowered revenue and earning expectations in the second half of the fiscal year. In a press release, VF Corporation announces a CEO...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations join White House to invest in workers’ rights
The Ford Foundation, Fundación Avina, Humanity United, and Open Society Foundations have announced their participation in the new federal Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment, and Rights (M-POWER) initiative. The public-private initiative, for which the U.S. government has committed approximately $130 million, aims to align governments, philanthropy, worker organizations,...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Fortinet, Airbnb, Agilent Technologies and Kroger
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Fortinet FTNT, Airbnb ABNB, Agilent Technologies A and The Kroger KR.
