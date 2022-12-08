Read full article on original website
Related
West Essex-Caldwell over Northern Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
West Essex-Caldwell earned a season-opening victory at home over Northern Valley, 8-3, at Codey Arena in West Orange. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Ice hockey: Early power-play goal makes difference as KJS United edges Mendham in opener
Joey Kopec scored the lone goal on a power play in the first period to lead KJS United (Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta) to a season-opening victory at home over Mendham, 1-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Connor O’Neill and Anthony Pandiscia assisted on the eventual game-winning goal, with Rylan Gibbons being called...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin scored two third period goals as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Matt Bossolina’s first period goal gave Don Bosco Prep a 1-0 lead. Dean Toskos recorded two...
Comments / 0