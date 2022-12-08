ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.

Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub

JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
MONTVALE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park

Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Greyson

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes

WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
WESTWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy