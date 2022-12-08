Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
roi-nj.com
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
roi-nj.com
Sky Zone expands presence with multi-unit development deal in the Garden State
Sky Zone, an indoor active entertainment company, announced on Monday that it will be opening two new park locations in New Jersey, one in North Bergen and the other in Rutherford. For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center...
roi-nj.com
In letter, Veris Residential welcomes constructive dialogue with Kushner Cos.
Veris Residential on Monday released a letter it sent to Kushner Cos detailing its rejection of each of Kushner Cos’ latest proposals to acquire Veris Residential and offered a go-forward process to facilitate dialogue between the two. Veris’ board also stated its willingness to evaluate any proposals from any interested buyers that will maximize the value of the Jersey City-based company.
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub
JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
roi-nj.com
Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park
Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
Will micro apartments become the next big thing in Jersey City?
Her bedroom is also her living room. And dining room. And her refrigerator is just a few feet away. But the 200-and-something-square-foot Nest Micro Apartments unit works just fine for Emily Perry, who has been at the Jersey City building for a year and just renewed her lease for another 12 months.
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
Residents offer input, solutions in first public meeting to help alleviate truck traffic off US 130 and New Jersey Turnpike
Residents frustrated with truck traffic in southern Middlesex County voiced their concerns and suggested solutions in the first public meeting for a study that will determine strategies to manage the traffic in the area. “I am afraid to drive around here with these trucks,” one woman said. The county...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Rooftop Bars in Jersey City
NEW JERSEY - Whether you're planning to take a night off from the city or spend a few hours at a rooftop bar, Jersey City has plenty of options. From classic bars to funky and hip venues, there's something for everyone. 902 Brewing Co. Located in the heart of the...
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
