Stanford, CA

Cal names new O-Line, Tight Ends coaches

The California Golden Bears have finalized their 2023 coaching staff by solidifying who will coach the offensive personnel along the line of scrimmage. Announced by the school on Monday morning, the Golden Bears have lured in Tim Plough to be the tight ends coach and Mike Bloesch to handle the offensive line coach duties while also serving as run game coordinator.
BERKELEY, CA
