Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Editorial cartoons for Dec. 11, 2022: Georgia Senate runoff, Twitter files, Brittney Griner swap
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a tightly contested runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, adding to the list of losing GOP candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and prompting some soul-searching by the party. Steve Breen, in the gallery’s lead image, draws the former gridiron star as a deflated football and Trump as a dejected coach.
What Krysten Sinema’s move to independence means in a divided Senate
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won’t upend the Democrats’ narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. On the surface, Sinema’s move might eat up some...
Grant Wahl’s empty seat at World Cup 2022 carries memorial tribute
The soccer writer Grant Wahl, who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup, was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday’s quarterfinal match between France and England. Two dozen flowers and a framed photograph of Wahl were placed in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0