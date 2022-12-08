Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland
Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
SE Portland neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3, relate how wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
3 men dead, 1 woman injured in murder-suicide in SE Portland, police say
Three men were found dead Sunday night in Southeast Portland at what police are now calling a murder-suicide scene. The Portland Police Bureau initially said one woman was injured and taken to a hospital after police had been called to a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street in the Centennial neighborhood.
Opinion: Portland’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gillmore could soon be your neighbor. But the state won’t notify you.
Tudor was a victim of serial rapist Richard Gillmore when she was 17. She is now a rape survivor advocate who has helped secure changes in law in Oregon and Oklahoma. Richard Troy Gillmore, the man known as Portland’s “Jogger Rapist,” will walk out of prison on Friday after serving 36 years behind bars. Despite confessing to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s, Gillmore will soon be able to live in a Portland neighborhood without nearby residents knowing his status. According to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Gillmore is merely a “low-level” sex offender, whose past does not merit notifying neighbors when he moves in.
Readers respond: Marking 10 years since Clackamas Town Center shooting
In 2012, I received a call that has become far too common in our country – an active shooter had fatally shot a loved one. It was a time of hopelessness and despair. But in the decade since the Clackamas Town Center shooting that injured multiple people and killed two – Cindy Yuille and my brother-in-law Steve Forsyth – we have made terrific progress in the fight against gun violence. However, as we recently saw in Colorado, Texas and every day around our nation, tremendous work still needs to be done.
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say
A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Readers respond: Ted Wheeler delusional in seeking county dollars
I gasped when I saw that Ted Wheeler wants Multnomah County to shoulder the burden to pay for his mass camps to please local businesses like Salt and Straw (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless,” Dec. 5). With the eventual ban on camping – which is essentially banning extreme (visible) poverty – the city thereby agrees to provide enforcement with the Portland Police Bureau. What happens when a police officer arrests someone for breaking the ban? They could end up in the county jail, where the county pays the bill – for housing, sworn sheriff’s deputies and medical services from licensed nurses and doctors. It also pays for the prosecutors in the district attorney’s office who will have to handle charges. It is not just egregious. but delusional for the city to propose a program that many homeless service providers agree is dangerous and counterproductive, and then expect someone else to help pay for it.
Student injured in shooting outside Portland’s Cleveland High; school goes into lockdown
A 16-year-old student was shot Monday outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the school at 12:34 p.m. and the school went into lockdown. The injured teen walked into a local hospital at 12:50 p.m. and is expected to live, police...
Undercover police bought psilocybin from Portland Shroom House before arrests, court documents show
Court documents released after the first appearances of two defendants arrested at Portland’s Shroom House say undercover officers purchased mushrooms at the store that tested positive for psilocybin. Psychedelic mushrooms won’t be legal in Oregon until 2023 and then only under licensed therapeutic settings. The alleged owner and...
Man accused in attempted NW Portland home invasion arrested and released for assault days earlier
An 18-year-old man accused of smashing the glass pane to the front door of an Alphabet District home and then reaching through the broken window to try to unlock it had been released from jail three days earlier after allegedly clocking a woman from behind. Joseph Ibrahim is now being...
Person found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park in SE Portland
A person was found dead Friday in Powell Butte Nature Park, Portland police said. Police received a report about 3:15 p.m. Friday of a person found dead in the park. Homicide detectives responded to the park, at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, due to “suspicious circumstances.”. Powell Butte...
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps
In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
Readers respond: Drivers’ inattention can kill
Last month on a Sunday afternoon, a friend of mine woke up in an ambulance. He had been riding his bike in Northeast Portland when a driver ran a red light and hit him. By some miracle, my friend wasn’t killed; he was “only” hurt. Many other cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users aren’t so fortunate.
1 dead after suspected stabbing in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood
One person died Friday afternoon at the scene of a suspected stabbing in Southeast Portland, police said. Officers were called to a “disturbance” in the Centennial neighborhood about 11:30 a.m.
Man, woman found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire home
A man and woman were shot and killed inside a home in Portland’s Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood Saturday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:50 a.m. in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street. They found the two people dead when they arrived.
Gunfire exchange in downtown Portland leaves man injured; police searching for suspect
A man was found shot and injured in a downtown Portland parking lot early Saturday, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at 12:42 a.m. at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Ankeny Street. Upon arrival, they found the man wounded and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live.
Portland police identify 9 officers involved in shootings since July, announce change in deadly-force policy
The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday it is changing its deadly-force policy on publicly identifying officers involved in shootings. The bureau will now identify such officers within 15 days, instead of within one day. At the same time it announced its new information-release “procedure,” the bureau released the names of...
Beavercreek man caught stalking ex-girlfriend’s Sherwood home, fatally shot by woman’s family
A 36-year-old Beavercreek man died early Monday after being shot while stalking his ex-girlfriend outside of her Sherwood home Sunday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman’s family confronted Cody Buyas after finding him outside of her home. Buyas displayed a weapon and one of the family...
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
