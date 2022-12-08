ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
SE Portland neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3, relate how wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Opinion: Portland’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gillmore could soon be your neighbor. But the state won’t notify you.

Tudor was a victim of serial rapist Richard Gillmore when she was 17. She is now a rape survivor advocate who has helped secure changes in law in Oregon and Oklahoma. Richard Troy Gillmore, the man known as Portland’s “Jogger Rapist,” will walk out of prison on Friday after serving 36 years behind bars. Despite confessing to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s, Gillmore will soon be able to live in a Portland neighborhood without nearby residents knowing his status. According to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Gillmore is merely a “low-level” sex offender, whose past does not merit notifying neighbors when he moves in.
Readers respond: Marking 10 years since Clackamas Town Center shooting

In 2012, I received a call that has become far too common in our country – an active shooter had fatally shot a loved one. It was a time of hopelessness and despair. But in the decade since the Clackamas Town Center shooting that injured multiple people and killed two – Cindy Yuille and my brother-in-law Steve Forsyth – we have made terrific progress in the fight against gun violence. However, as we recently saw in Colorado, Texas and every day around our nation, tremendous work still needs to be done.
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Readers respond: Ted Wheeler delusional in seeking county dollars

I gasped when I saw that Ted Wheeler wants Multnomah County to shoulder the burden to pay for his mass camps to please local businesses like Salt and Straw (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless,” Dec. 5). With the eventual ban on camping – which is essentially banning extreme (visible) poverty – the city thereby agrees to provide enforcement with the Portland Police Bureau. What happens when a police officer arrests someone for breaking the ban? They could end up in the county jail, where the county pays the bill – for housing, sworn sheriff’s deputies and medical services from licensed nurses and doctors. It also pays for the prosecutors in the district attorney’s office who will have to handle charges. It is not just egregious. but delusional for the city to propose a program that many homeless service providers agree is dangerous and counterproductive, and then expect someone else to help pay for it.
Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps

In mid-October, the city of Portland removed more homeless encampments than at any point since the start of the pandemic, sweeping 87 in a single week. And last month, city contracted workers again worked to remove as many tents camps as possible, clearing away nearly 80 in a week. In...
Readers respond: Drivers’ inattention can kill

Last month on a Sunday afternoon, a friend of mine woke up in an ambulance. He had been riding his bike in Northeast Portland when a driver ran a red light and hit him. By some miracle, my friend wasn’t killed; he was “only” hurt. Many other cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users aren’t so fortunate.
Man, woman found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire home

A man and woman were shot and killed inside a home in Portland’s Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood Saturday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:50 a.m. in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street. They found the two people dead when they arrived.
