Students Take Part in Beam Signing for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College Athletic Facility Expansion

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver School of the Arts, over $30 million into renovation, needs more moneyInna DDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
HIGH NOTE: Local school voted best in nation by industry group
CENTENNIAL | Just nine days after moving into a new building, the Colorado Music Institute celebrated another milestone — being named national music school of the year. The award was given by the Music Academy Success System, a trade association for music academies across North America that currently has around 300 members.
Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt
Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days. Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year. CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.
Outgoing APS head: Conflict of vision with school board led to his departure
Outgoing APS Superintendent Rico Munn talked to Denver7 morning anchor Nicole Brady about his tenure and departure.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS now accepting proposals for repurposing Sable and Paris elementary schools
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools is now accepting requests for proposals for how to repurpose the Sable and Paris elementary school buildings, which will close at the end of the current school year as part of Blueprint APS. Paris and Sable, along with Sixth Avenue, are the three schools that...
Colorado School of Mines reaches new heights once again, secures inaugural title game spot with rout of Shepherd
An oft-traveled stretch from the Marv Kay Stadium elevator to the Ferguson Press Box showcases the history of the Colorado School of Mines. Enclosed, historical helmets lay in the foreground of background photos dating back to when they weren't used, and neither was color. Through the 134-year history of the...
DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
Cherry Creek High School wins first-ever CHSAA-sanctioned esports championship
High school students from across Colorado with skillsets in an undeniably growing competitive discipline recently participated in the state's inaugural championship, and now Colorado has its first-ever CHSAA-supported esports title holders.
Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
denverite.com
As redevelopment encroaches on West Colfax’s Jewish history, some hope a cultural district will help preserve it
Pamela Smith wasn’t born or raised in West Colfax on Winona Court, but the friendly neighbors and the area’s strong Jewish culture, have helped her make the tree-lined block filled with single-family cottage brick homes her home. The quick walk to Congregation Zera Abraham, which was founded around 1877, was a big draw for her when she moved here five years ago — as was the area’s rich history.
Denver store helping provide socks for incoming migrants
A teen is partnering with his father's sock business to provide socks and money for migrants arriving in Denver.
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
denverite.com
Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidays
(Denver, Colo.) Can you imagine being a homeless child at Christmas in Denver?. When things mean so much? Children at school, if the child is lucky enough to go to school, get presents for the holidays. But for the homeless child, just having food in their stomachs makes them grateful.
'I see myself when I was younger': Black Women mentors empower next generation
New Hope Church is typically filled with churchgoers listening to sermons of inspiration. But on Thursday morning, dozens of young women filled the sanctuary. They were also inspired by their visit, to say the least. "A-squared-Y-L-S, rocking Black excellence!" a woman sang on stage, an anthem for why these sisters all gathered there. "A lot of times, they look at women and think, you can't do this. And let alone a Black woman, like 'oh, you really can't do this,'" said Carrin Hayes, a mentor for AAYLS. It's an acronym for "African American Young Ladies Summit." Mentors from across the Denver metro area...
Westword
Denver Using $9 Million in Federal Funds to Buy Motel for Homeless Housing
After years of waiting for additional federal funding, the City of Denver plans to purchase the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue for $9 million and convert the motel into supportive housing. "This purchase prioritizes our citywide commitment to housing needs of our community and resolving episodes of homelessness...
9News
Family questions why more wasn't done when boy missed 60 days of school
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Comments / 0