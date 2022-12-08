Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Chainlink Whale ‘Oldwhite’ Used More Than 150 Wallets to Avoid Staking Limits
Chainlink’s new “staking” program – where participants can earn crypto rewards for helping to secure the network – was intended to be broad-based: The price-feed provider imposed a limit of 7,000 LINK tokens per wallet to “promote greater inclusion and reduce the risk of a few participants dominating the pool in the early stages,” according to the project team.
CoinDesk
Crypto’s Next Steps
Host Joel Flynn takes a deep dive into why going back to blockchain’s roots is essential. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
CoinDesk
Goldman: Regulators Should Protect Crypto Investors at the Point of Trust, Not the Blockchain
The demise of FTX is a story as old as financial markets and does not reflect a failure of blockchain technology, but the lack of regulation around the “point of trust” – where money is exchanged on the promise of a future return, Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a research report Friday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Insurance Firm Evertas Bucks Bear Market With $14M Raise
Evertas, the cryptocurrency insurance firm that received a nod from Lloyd’s of London earlier this year, has raised $14 million in funding, underlining the need for assurances within the turbulent, unpredictable digital asset space. The $14 million Series A round, which was led by Polychain Capital, adds to a...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M
Bitcoin Group (ADE), a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for 14 million euros (US$15 million) in cash and 150,000 shares. The acquisition will give the company control of the one of the world's...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Can Repair Its Reputation in Washington
You don’t have to be a close observer of the crypto industry to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Crypto’s reputation in Washington, D.C., is damaged. While the industry has developed enduring relationships with a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers over the past several years, recent market turmoil and the ongoing saga of the collapse of FTX International taint the broader industry.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
CoinDesk
Maple Finance's $54M of Sour Debt Shows Risks of Crypto Lending Without Collateral
The blockchain-based lending protocol Maple Finance started in May 2021 with a bold concept: Build a decentralized credit marketplace for cryptocurrencies, where lenders and borrowers could come together. Unlike many other decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms that have cropped up in recent years in the nascent digital-asset industry, Maple’s model...
Ryder Named Among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022. This marks Ryder’s ninth year on the list which honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005549/en/ Ryder named among Food Logistics’ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2022, marking the company’s ninth year on the list honoring software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments App MoonPay Gains UK Regulator Registration
Cryptocurrency payments app MoonPay secured registration with the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), signifying compliance with local money laundering rules. The company, which provides a programming interface that deals with procedures to identify customers and fight fraud, appears on the FCA's register as of Dec. 9. It joins the likes...
geekwire.com
The Cloud Era Demands a Collaborative New Approach
At the tail end of the dot-com boom, I worked as a sales engineer for a startup software company, situated between a team of approximately 20 developers, graphic designers, project managers, and a five-member IT Ops team working on infrastructure, data center, and security. The full team understood one another’s contributions to the overall process, and the value and necessity of each individual role. We depended on one another to fulfill those roles well. Our work was collaborative, every day.
CoinDesk
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys More Coinbase as Stock Has Fallen Over 20% In Past Month
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management said in an email it bought 78,982 shares in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), its first investment in the crypto exchange in a month. This comes as Coinbase confirms that its 2022 revenue is on track to be just half of 2021 levels. "The Hash" team discusses what to make of Ark Invest's latest crypto bets.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
Comments / 0