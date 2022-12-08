ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Work begins on Sikeston intersection

A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill. A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson County, Ill. on Friday. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Neelyville Cheerleading finishes as Runner-up at State Championships

An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo. Businesses in Uptown Jackson are helping their neighboring stores to give everyone a better Christmas experience. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents...
NEELYVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy