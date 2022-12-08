Read full article on original website
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill. A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson County, Ill. on Friday. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks...
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
Neelyville Cheerleading finishes as Runner-up at State Championships
An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo. Businesses in Uptown Jackson are helping their neighboring stores to give everyone a better Christmas experience. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents...
Dexter, Kelly and Campbell Cheerleading all earn second place at State Championships
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On the second and final day of the Missouri cheerleading State Championships Dexter, Kelly and Campbell all placed second in their respective classes. Dexter finished as runner-up in 2A Large during just their first year of competitive cheer. Meanwhile, the Kelly Hawks competed in 2A...
Poplar Bluff Cheerleading wins second consecutive State Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Mules are back-to-back State Champions. Competing for the title in Class 4A Small at the Show Me Center on Saturday, Poplar Bluff climbed to the top of the pyramid once again. “We’ve overcome so much as a team, and I’m just so...
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home. According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street. The identity of the woman is currently being withheld, pending notification of...
