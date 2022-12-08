ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CBS News

Is gold worth investing in?

In the midst of high inflation, stock market volatility and a potential recession, investors may be looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios and lower their risk exposure. Traditionally, many people look to gold during times of economic turmoil. Gold is often seen as a safe haven for your investments and may even turn a profit.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
INDIANA STATE
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up

Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
CBS News

3 good times to invest in gold

People have been buying and investing in gold for centuries. It's a great way to preserve long-term wealth, and there are many ways to go about it — including physical gold, gold IRAs and gold stocks. But gold is a unique commodity. It can have many benefits, so long...
NASDAQ

Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
tipranks.com

Top Hedge Fund Expert Chuck Akre Favors These 3 Stocks

TipRanks’ expert center allows investors to follow the transactions of the gurus of the financial world. Let’s take a look at three top picks from expert hedge fund manager Chuck Akre’s portfolio. At TipRanks, we provide our investors with several tools to help them make better investment...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NASDAQ

American Tower (AMT) Rewards Investors With 6.1% Dividend Hike

American Tower Corporation AMT rewarded its investors with a 6.1% sequential hike in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, increasing it to $1.56 per share from the $1.47 paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Feb 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec 28, 2022.
Reuters

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Comments / 0

Community Policy