Chicago bloody weekend leaves 20 shot, including 14-year-old boy struck multiple times
Gun violence that erupted in Chicago over the weekend wounded 20 people, including a 14-year-old boy, and killed at least six others, police said Monday morning.
14-year-old boy wounded after shot multiple times in Far South Side shooting, Chicago police say
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies 7 months after being set on fire downtown
Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago has died nearly seven months after an attacker set him on fire.
3 killed, 1 critically wounded in mass shooting outside bar on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead and another is in critical condition following a mass shooting at a birthday party on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.The shooting happened at the Vera Lounge, located in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street - that's when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored SUV. The victims have since been identified by the...
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
4 hospitalized after shooting, crash in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Four people were hospitalized after a shooting and crash on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Roseland alley, police say
A man was fatally shot in an alley on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men during possible car theft attempt, police say
A concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said.
Chicago officer stabbed, suspect shot by police during hostage situation, CPD says
According to police, officers were responding to a call of a man entering a home and holding a woman hostage in a bedroom with a knife.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday night. The man, 32, was on West 105th Street near Wentworth around 7:11 p.m. when he was shot in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police are...
Man crashes car into other vehicle after being shot on West Side; 4 injured
CHICAGO — A man was shot while inside a vehicle causing him to crash into another car, injuring himself and three others, according to police. Police said the 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a SUV pulled up and three people exited and began to fire shots around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 200 […]
Bond denied for suspect who shot, killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man charged in the shooting death of an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station back in October is denied bond.Police said Rodnee Miller, 26, is charged in the shooting that happened on Oct. 24 that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills. Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station, located at 630 W. Harrison St., when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Miller was located and taken into custody in Alabama last month and extradited back to Chicago. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CBS News
3 injured in traffic crash on Dan Ryan Expressway near 58th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Around 4:13 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a three-car crash on I-94 near 58th Street. Three people were transported to a local area hospital with injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
cwbchicago.com
No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal
Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
