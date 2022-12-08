ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

3 killed, 1 critically wounded in mass shooting outside bar on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead and another is in critical condition following a mass shooting at a birthday party on the city's Northwest Side early Sunday morning.The shooting happened at the Vera Lounge, located in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street - that's when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored SUV.  The victims have since been identified by the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond denied for suspect who shot, killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man charged in the shooting death of an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station back in October is denied bond.Police said Rodnee Miller, 26, is charged in the shooting that happened on Oct. 24 that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills. Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station, located at 630 W. Harrison St., when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.Miller was located and taken into custody in Alabama last month and extradited back to Chicago.  He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

3 injured in traffic crash on Dan Ryan Expressway near 58th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Around 4:13 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a three-car crash on I-94 near 58th Street. Three people were transported to a local area hospital with injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The man had a handgun and fired shots....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL

