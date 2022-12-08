ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Supreme Court's redistricting case is a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper, through which North Carolina’s Republican legislators are fighting to protect an “aggressively gerrymandered congressional map” thrown out by that state’s Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. But while the case is, on its face,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Appeals court blocks Biden student debt cancellation plan

A federal appeals court on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, which had already been halted nationwide by a separate court ruling. The latest ruling, by a unanimous three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, added to the legal jeopardy...
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Democrats urge Biden admin to scrutinize colleges’ outsourcing of online programs

FIRST LOOK — DEMS URGE CARDONA TO SCRUTINIZE ONLINE COLLEGE OUTSOURCING: Top Democrats in the House and Senate are calling on the Biden administration to crack down on the companies that universities hire to advertise and manage their online courses, including reexamining whether a key part of the industry’s business model is allowed under federal law.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Supreme Court weighs state lawmaker power over elections in key case

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether state legislators should have the power to set voting rules in presidential and congressional elections without oversight from state courts — an argument which could have major implications for the 2024 election and beyond. The case brought by North Carolina Republicans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy