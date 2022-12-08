Read full article on original website
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […]
Step 1Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Step 2In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Joey Skladany is an In The Know cooking...
Shaved brussels sprouts salad with pomegranate and hazelnuts. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the sweet potatoes cubes in a large bowl with olive oil, rosemary, salt, pepper, and chipotle powder. Transfer onto a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes, until tender and browned. To make the dressing,...
Combine cream cheese, salmon, capers, and red onion in a bowl. Fill a second small bowl with water. Working with 6 wonton wrappers at a time, separate them out onto a clean work surface. Place 1 teaspoon of salmon mixture in the center of each wonton. Do not overfill, as the mixture may ooze out.
This latkes recipe produces crisp, golden potato cakes with squash served with a Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt-mint dip with date molasses. Serve for Hanukkah.
It's the perfect balance of sweet, savory and easy to make. Let's mix up the usual holiday side dishes,...
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
These Black Walnut Cookies are super easy to make and have a great taste. If you like black walnuts you will love these cookies. Leigh and I worked at Baskin Robbins when we were in high school and we always loved the black walnut ice cream. So these cookies were a big hit!
Brownies have been a part of American confectionery since the late 1800s and a multitude of brownie varieties have emerged in the decades since. While home bakers have come up with many creative flavors and consistencies, the dessert usually comes in one of three main forms; fudgy, cakey, or chewy. Even though the base of each type of brownie generally starts off with a similar recipe, proponents of each brownie variety will passionately defend their favorite confection.
I don't have to tell you about the information overload when it comes to cooking and baking topics on the internet. Whatever the ingredient, there's likely more "hacks" for cooking with it than any one person knows what to do with — some are valid, and others less so.
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
On a chilly fall or winter night, curl up with this twist on a classic hot cocktail. Traditionally made with whiskey, hot water, lemon, and honey, Miguel Buencamino’s version of a hot toddy plays with the traditional formula a bit. Buencamino uses honey to make a flavored simple syrup...
