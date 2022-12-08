ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured

UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating bank robbery in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money.    […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC

