Motorcycle pursuit results in crash on College Park Rd, 2 injured
UPDATE: CCSO says all lanes of College Park Road have reopened. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies shut down several lanes of College Park Road in Ladson Sunday afternoon following a motorcycle crash. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews are on the scene of a crash that resulted from a vehicle pursuit […]
counton2.com
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
live5news.com
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck Sunday while fleeing from deputies. Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m.
Police investigating bank robbery in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money. […]
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
They’re in the sky, perched in trees, and on top of roofs.
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
WMBF
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
live5news.com
‘A walking miracle from God’: Smoaks house explosion survivor’s family speaks out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man’s family is grateful their dad is still alive after his home exploded on Monday night. “A walking miracle from God.” That’s what a son and daughter say about their father, Israel Jenkins. The 76-year-old was in his home...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
Comments / 8