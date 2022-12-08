‘Harry & Meghan’ Wrecks Royal Reporters While Leaving The Royals Shockingly Untouched

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix this morning offering us unprecedented access to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s world. Speculation ran rampant in the months before the premiere that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to air the royal family’s dirty laundry for all to see. Well, as it happens, the royal family are not the villains of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan . The royal media, i.e. the British tabloid press, is. From the get go, Prince Harry makes it clear that he sees it as his twofold mission to protect his wife and children and expose the dirty inner workings of the press.

“My job is to keep my family safe,” Prince Harry says in the show’s cold open. “This is about duty and service, and I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within the media.”

“This isn’t just about our story. This has always been about something so much bigger than us.”

Over the course of the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recount how the paparazzi have hounded them and their loved ones, how tabloid briberies have torn family members apart, and just how much power the press has over British society. “Royal Correspondents” get a scathing takedown from Prince Harry himself and one commentator points out how the system of the “Royal Rota” was imposed on Princes Harry and William and their children without consent. If portions of the press seem wildly furious about this otherwise fluffy docuseries, it might be because they are getting hit hardest in the narrative.

Photo: Netflix

Directed by Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is meant to be an intimate look at the British royal and American actress’s headline-grabbing romance. In some ways, it’s a fairy tale. Two soulmates found each other and battled the odds for their happily ever after in a massive mansion in Montecito. However, it’s also the story of hatred exploded when a mixed race woman fell in love with a man from the most blue-blooded family on earth. Garbus doesn’t just offer us the behind-the-scenes gossip about Harry and Meghan’s romance, but contextualizes the vast spectrum of public opinion about it through a wider historic lens. The British monarchy’s buried connection to the slave trade is exhumed and it’s pointed out that Meghan and Harry’s engagement coincided with the British tabloids’ backing of Brexit.

While there is some slightly shady royal gossip in the show — no one taught Meghan Markle royal etiquette, Prince Harry equates Meghan with his deceased mother Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton is not a “hugger” — the real venom is for the British media and its exploitive relationship with the royals.

In Harry & Meghan Episode 1, Prince Harry recounts how traumatizing it was to be hounded by the paparazzi growing up. We see vintage footage of young Prince Harry, brother Prince William, and cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie painfully posing for a photo call while on vacation only to be hounded by more paps in candid moments. Harry says his mother attempted to be a buffer for the boys, but the press’s fascination with the royal heirs intensified dramatically after her death. This culminated in the young Prince Harry getting into physical altercations with paparazzi and finding potential partners scared off by the rabid press.

Photo: Netflix

Harry & Meghan also delves into the “Royal Rota.” In order to survive in modern times, the royals need to maintain a high level of popularity with the British public. About 30 odd years ago, the royals gave priority of access to a select group of publications, mostly tabloids, with the understanding they would pay them back with positive coverage. If royals fail to keep up their bargain in “performing” for the press, the fear is that the tabloids will slam them with scathing hit pieces. Jouralist Aufa Hirsch brings up the bone-chilling point that Prince Harry was born into this arrangement and it was made without his consent. So while older royals have been fine with the Royal Rota arrangement, that doesn’t mean new generations of royals necessarily are.

Episode 3 takes us into the nitty gritty of just how vehemently racist the coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was. These bigoted articles encouraged a wave of hatred, including literal death threats, Markle’s way. Markle’s friends and family were hounded by the press, with Markle’s mother Doria revealing she felt “unsafe.” Some members of her family agreed to trade phony stories and photo set ups for cash. These arrangements caused massive turmoil within her own family, estranging Markle from her father and forcing the couple to disinvite Meghan’s niece to the wedding .

But maybe the most oddly scathing criticism of the royal media comes from an offhand comment by Prince Harry in Episode 3. While Markle preps for a day of press, her friend Mandana Dayani asks aloud: “Someone can just call themselves a royal expert?” Markle volleys the question to Prince Harry.

“It’s the same as Royal Correspondent,” Prince Harry says. “Royal Correspondent is a title, I suppose, that is given to a select group of journalists, so that those newspapers can use them and their stories with ‘Royal Correspondent’ as credible fact.”

That doesn’t sound too bad, does it? Wait, there’s more.

“Just so that whatever the papers print can come with some extra credibility. I mean anyone can be a royal expert. The whole point of it is to try and lend legitimacy to media articles, and they get paid for it. And that sort of press pack of Royal Correspondents is essentially just an extended PR firm of the Royal Family.”

In just a quick few comments, Prince Harry explains that at best, royal experts in the press are just PR lackeys for their favorite royals. At worst, they’re just average people who slap on a title to lend their tabloid journalism a veneer of legitimacy. If I were a professional so-called “royal expert,” I could take this as a slam.

If there’s one group Harry & Meghan is declaring war on, it’s not the Royal Family, but the royal rota, the so-called “royal experts,” toxic Twitter trolls, pernicious paparazzi, and everyone who makes a living off of seedy tabloid culture. So far, the Royal Family has been called out for their “unconscious bias,” but not demonized for it. At least, not yet.

There are still three more episodes of Harry & Meghan due to premiere on Netflix on December 15. Maybe those will be the ones that the royals should be afraid of. Then again, maybe not. After all, Prince Harry does brag, “I am my mother’s son.”