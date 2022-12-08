Vanessa Abbitt, a Las Vegas native, is graduating this fall with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from the School of Visual Communication. My plans for the future are based around me chasing my curiosity. I feel like I've learned the skills I need to be successful in my field, and now it's up to me to follow the stories I want to tell. I'm hoping to receive a grant for a story I've been researching for over a year now and will hopefully hear back about whether I won in the new year. Immediately after graduation, I have a job offer in New York City as well as a possible opportunity in Las Vegas that I'm considering. No matter which path I choose, I can't go wrong.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO