Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Related
ohio.edu
Online MBA program again rated tops in the state, among national leaders
Ohio University’s Online MBA program is ranked best in the state and has moved up five spots since last year, putting it at 34th nationally in the latest Poets&Quants rankings. Ohio University’s ranking has improved this year, despite the addition of more ranked programs each year. The ranking is...
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Brittany Arledge
Brittany Arledge, who hails from Albany, Ohio, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication from the School of Communication Studies. After I graduate, I'll be going to Lebanon and Palestine to do some refugee work and continue with my Arabic studies. Once I return to the States, I plan to work in sales for a period. I would like to pursue a master’s degree in the future, but I’m not sure in which field.
ohio.edu
Ohio University students gain new perspective in Washington, DC
A group of 16 Ohio University students traveled to the nation’s capital for an unforgettable three-day weekend last month. The students, including six veterans, got to hear Vice President Kamala Harris deliver the Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. They earned two credit hours for participating in the Memorial Voices study away experience in Washington, D.C. In addition to attending the Arlington National Cemetery veterans service, they visited historic monuments and museums and got to explore the city in small groups.
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Vanessa Abbitt
Vanessa Abbitt, a Las Vegas native, is graduating this fall with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from the School of Visual Communication. My plans for the future are based around me chasing my curiosity. I feel like I've learned the skills I need to be successful in my field, and now it's up to me to follow the stories I want to tell. I'm hoping to receive a grant for a story I've been researching for over a year now and will hopefully hear back about whether I won in the new year. Immediately after graduation, I have a job offer in New York City as well as a possible opportunity in Las Vegas that I'm considering. No matter which path I choose, I can't go wrong.
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Shania Huffman
Shania Huffman, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music production from the School of Media Arts and Studies, is preparing for a career in Los Angeles. After attending the OHIO-in-LA program this summer, I am planning on moving out to Los Angeles, California, in order to build a solid foundation for the rest of my career in music/media. I’m open to work in film and post sound, and I am hoping to get hired at an independent recording studio.
ohio.edu
Army ROTC cadet Frimel selected to Top 10 Order of Merit List
Ohio University senior Nate Frimel has been selected to the Army ROTC Top 10 Order of Merit List. Major General Antonio Munera, commander of United States Army Cadet Command which oversees Army ROTC, recognized Frimel last week as the 10th best Army ROTC cadet in the nation. Frimel is a...
ohio.edu
Fall Grad Spotlight: Harlan Friedman-Romell
Harlan Friedman-Romell is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Media Arts Production from the School of Media Arts and Studies. Now, Los Angeles beckons for the Shaker Heights, Ohio, native. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. After my final semester as a part of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS
Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
Knox Pages
This Knox County village had a revolving door of names
WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 210,522-square-foot shopping center in Ohio
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, Ohio, within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America’s Realty LLC. The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus &...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu
ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
Ironton Tribune
‘A pillar of the community’
Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
WHIZ
ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak
ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
Comments / 0