Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Online MBA program again rated tops in the state, among national leaders

Ohio University’s Online MBA program is ranked best in the state and has moved up five spots since last year, putting it at 34th nationally in the latest Poets&Quants rankings. Ohio University’s ranking has improved this year, despite the addition of more ranked programs each year. The ranking is...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Brittany Arledge

Brittany Arledge, who hails from Albany, Ohio, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication from the School of Communication Studies. After I graduate, I'll be going to Lebanon and Palestine to do some refugee work and continue with my Arabic studies. Once I return to the States, I plan to work in sales for a period. I would like to pursue a master’s degree in the future, but I’m not sure in which field.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University students gain new perspective in Washington, DC

A group of 16 Ohio University students traveled to the nation’s capital for an unforgettable three-day weekend last month. The students, including six veterans, got to hear Vice President Kamala Harris deliver the Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. They earned two credit hours for participating in the Memorial Voices study away experience in Washington, D.C. In addition to attending the Arlington National Cemetery veterans service, they visited historic monuments and museums and got to explore the city in small groups.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Vanessa Abbitt

Vanessa Abbitt, a Las Vegas native, is graduating this fall with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from the School of Visual Communication. My plans for the future are based around me chasing my curiosity. I feel like I've learned the skills I need to be successful in my field, and now it's up to me to follow the stories I want to tell. I'm hoping to receive a grant for a story I've been researching for over a year now and will hopefully hear back about whether I won in the new year. Immediately after graduation, I have a job offer in New York City as well as a possible opportunity in Las Vegas that I'm considering. No matter which path I choose, I can't go wrong.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Shania Huffman

Shania Huffman, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music production from the School of Media Arts and Studies, is preparing for a career in Los Angeles. After attending the OHIO-in-LA program this summer, I am planning on moving out to Los Angeles, California, in order to build a solid foundation for the rest of my career in music/media. I’m open to work in film and post sound, and I am hoping to get hired at an independent recording studio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ohio.edu

Army ROTC cadet Frimel selected to Top 10 Order of Merit List

Ohio University senior Nate Frimel has been selected to the Army ROTC Top 10 Order of Merit List. Major General Antonio Munera, commander of United States Army Cadet Command which oversees Army ROTC, recognized Frimel last week as the 10th best Army ROTC cadet in the nation. Frimel is a...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Grad Spotlight: Harlan Friedman-Romell

Harlan Friedman-Romell is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Media Arts Production from the School of Media Arts and Studies. Now, Los Angeles beckons for the Shaker Heights, Ohio, native. What are your next steps or plans for the future?. After my final semester as a part of the...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor taps Wagner special prosecutor as next director of DPS

Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he will nominate Andy Wilson as the next Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Formerly the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney, Wilson currently serves as the Governor’s Senior Advisor for Criminal Justice Policy. Wilson was a key player in the conviction of George Wagner last month in Pike County.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 210,522-square-foot shopping center in Ohio

Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, Ohio, within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America’s Realty LLC. The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus &...
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘A pillar of the community’

Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak

ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta. Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry. Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio

UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

