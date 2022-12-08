Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The late run. The timing. The delivery. Leo Perišić has certainly learned a thing or two from his father. While Ivan Perišić has been his usual consistent self at the World Cup to help Croatia reach the semifinals, the winger’s young son has provided one of the more touching moments of the tournament.
Citrus County Chronicle
Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Missed penalty kicks cost both Brazil and England in their World Cup quarterfinal losses, and FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann shared his theories on both matches on Monday. Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia and then left...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with life as World Cup nears end
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is still bustling with life just days before the end of the first World Cup in the Middle East. At Katara beach in Doha, children play soccer on the golden sand during the day, while others go for a swim at night in waters lit by the capital's glimmering skyline.
Citrus County Chronicle
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New...
Watch: Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo Scores For Sunderland
Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has scored for Sunderland in their Championship match against West Bromwich Albion.
Citrus County Chronicle
USOPC sees 'impossible' hurdle to Russian return to Olympics
The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee conceded it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons...
Citrus County Chronicle
Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season
VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run.
Comments / 0