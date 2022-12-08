Pete’s General is one of the most bustling sunrise destinations in St. Petersburg. Their bagels are made fresh daily and the level of devotion amongst their regulars is unparalleled. Pete’s General in St. Pete also includes a store featuring clothing, hats, cards, bags of coffee beans and more locally made goods. Now, they’re spreading their wings with an all new concept in Ybor City: just Pete’s. Described as an all day cafe and community gathering space, this new concept is situated next door to Friends of Ybor City’s new 4,000-square-foot dog park.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO