CBS News
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
PALMDALE, Cal. (CNN) -- The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft...
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Defense One
Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight
The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
The Army’s Black Hawk helicopter replacement is a speedy tiltrotor aircraft
The V-280 Valor was chosen to be the Army's next Black-Hawk-type aircraft. Bell TextronThe military just made a once-in-a-generation decision. Here's what to know about the V-280 Valor.
Aviation International News
BLR FastFin Certified for Black Hawk Helicopters
BLR Aerospace has received FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for its patented FastFin system for the Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter. The kit is offered with an FAA-certified flight manual supplement that includes significant increases in useful load of 400 to 600 pounds, along with increased maneuverability and controllability margins commensurate with other BLR FastFin systems.
MilitaryTimes
Northrop’s B-21 is almost here. What’s next for the stealthy bomber?
WASHINGTON — The Dec. 2 rollout of the B-21 Raider will mark the world’s first glimpse at a bomber that manufacturer Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force see as a generational leap in aircraft technology and development. The B-21 — the Air Force’s first new bomber in...
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need to Know About Joining the Air Force
One of the five branches of the Armed Forces, the Air Force defends the United States through control and exploitation of air and space. What Is the Cut-Off Age for Joining the Air Force?. Non-prior service applicants must be in basic training before their 28th birthday. Officer Training School applicants...
U.S. Army testing armored electric pickup from Canoo
Electric truck startup Canoo has provided the U.S. Army with an experimental Light Tactical Vehicle based on its electric pickup that can be used for carrying cargo.
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
Flexjet Graduates its first class of Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Technicians from their FAA-Accepted Apprentice Program
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, announced the graduation of its first class of Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) apprentices. These 10 individuals completed 30 months of paid, on-the-job training while working alongside some of the most experienced and professional maintenance technicians in the nation. Following completion of their apprenticeships, the candidates received their FAA-issued A&P licenses as well as an offer of full-time professional employment with Flexjet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005414/en/ Flexjet’s 2022 AMT Apprenticeship Graduates (Photo: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Wind Propulsion: Kite System Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
Seawing flying at a height of 200 meters from Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ vessel Ville de Bordeaux. 250m2 version pictured – 500m2 version is also onboard (Photo: Airseas). An innovative kite system is being put through its paces on board a cargo ship crossing the Atlantic as wind propulsion takes off for commercial shipping as a means to reduce fuel burn and harmful environmental emissions.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep. John Mica and other friends. The cause was lung cancer. Kittinger, then an Air Force captain and pilot, gained worldwide fame when he completed three jumps over 10 months from a gondola that was hoisted into the stratosphere by large helium balloons. Project Excelsior was aimed at helping design ejection systems for military pilots flying...
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Tag Along on Fighter Jets With an Astronaut
Billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman is going back to space in 2023, two years after successfully funding and piloting Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth. He will command the new mission, Polaris Dawn, a five-day spaceflight that aims to raise millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while also endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown. Lofty ambitions, both. Isaacman, the CEO of financial-technology company Shift4 and an accomplished fighter-jet pilot, is offering a Robb Report reader and their guest access to the Polaris Dawn crew as they train for their space mission. The experience includes a...
Flying Magazine
Hartzell Voyager Propeller Approved for Cessna 180s
Hartzell Propeller has received the supplemental type certificate for the Cessna 180 powered by Continental O-470-As of serial numbers 41,000 and higher. [Courtesy: Hartzell Propeller]. Would you like to take your Cessna Skywagon into the backcountry? Hartzell Propeller is making it easier by expanding the application of its popular three-bladed...
Aviation International News
Tupan Unveils Turbine-powered Cargo UAV
Battery energy density is still a problem for designers who want to create electric aerial vehicles that can carry a decent payload for a useful distance, but the team at Tupan Aircraft believes it has come up with a reasonable solution. Tupan’s family of high-speed, vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) drones combines electric propulsion with tiny jet-A fueled turbine engines to deliver speed, payload capacity, and redundancy in a compact and capable package.
Aviation International News
ExecuJet’s OMDW MRO Facility To Open in Early 2023
ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.
