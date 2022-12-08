ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
Red and Black

Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens

Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
ATHENS, GA

