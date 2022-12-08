Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Jalen Carter, Chris Smith named First-Team AP All-Americans for Georgia football
The honors and award continue to roll in for the Georgia football team, as the Bulldogs were well represented on this year’s AP All-American Teams. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith landed on the first team, while tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made the second team.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — Lincoln Riley is no stranger to Heisman Trophy ceremonies. He’s now been to four, with three of his quarterbacks winning. Caleb Williams became the latest to do so, as the USC quarterback took home the 2022 version of the award. For Kirby Smart, Saturday was...
dawgnation.com
LOOK: Stetson Bennett Instagram post will have Georgia football fans fired up: ‘Real season starts now’
It was a big weekend for Stetson Bennett, as he took part in the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The Georgia quarterback finished fourth in voting but still got to experience the trip of a lifetime as he was one of four finalists along with USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech hires Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner to be next offensive coordinator
Stetson Bennett spoke glowingly about the role Buster Faulkner played in his development this weekend at the Heisman Trophy ceremony. But Bennett’s possible replacement won’t get the chance to work with Faulkner. According to a report from John Brice of Footballscoop.com, Georgia Tech is hiring Faulkner to be...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football, Stetson Bennett after 2022 Heisman Trophy voting reveal
NEW YORK — The results are in, with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. It’s the highest finish for a Georgia player since running back Garrison Hearst came in third in 1992. Bennett became Georgia’s third Heisman Trophy finalist, joining Herschel Walker in 1982 and Hearst.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia DB, addresses pass defense improvements ahead of Ohio State
Georgia has plenty to work from a pass defense perspective coming out of the SEC Championship Game, as the Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards to LSU. Ohio State comes into the College Football Playoff and Peach Bowl averaging 294.2 passing yards per game. Kamari Lassiter spoke with former Georgia...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Nick Saban dances on recruiting trip, looks to keep Alabama recruiting class No. 1
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has Georgia football ranked No. 1 on the field with another national championship in sight. Alabama coach Nick Saban, however, has his Crimson Tide No. 1 in the current 2023 class recruiting rankings with the Dec. 21 early signing day fast approaching. The seven-time national...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment
Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, but he and his teammates can get what other finalists really desire
NEW YORK — As USC quarterback Caleb Williams gave his acceptance speed for winning the Heisman Trophy, he noted there was something that separated him from his fellow finalists of CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett. For all of Williams’ individual brilliance during the 2022 season, he was...
dawgnation.com
Report: Florida, LSU football out-spending Georgia on support staff, ‘everything is important’
ATHENS — The college football “arms race” remains at full-go, with Georgia ready to do whatever it takes to remain a championship contender per athletic director Josh Brooks. Funds are being gathered across the nation at all schools to pay players through NIL dealings, build and enhance...
dawgnation.com
Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter reveals secondary mindset after allowing 502 yards passing
ATHENS — Kamari Lassiter knows what’s next at Georgia practice after the Bulldogs surrendered a season-high 502 yards of passing to LSU. “We just have to work on all phases of the game, our communication and our execution of the calls,” Lassiter told Aaron Murray during a paid Players Lounge interview.
dawgnation.com
Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’
NEW YORK — As high school recruits, Georgia seriously recruited two of the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. It made hard efforts to try and land them, with each being in a different recruiting cycle. Yet neither ended up at Georgia. The Bulldogs are still represented in New York,...
dawgnation.com
Meet the Georgia football assistant who told Stetson Bennett before the season he could be a Heisman finalist
NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shrugged it off at the time. In the preseason, offensive quality control coach Buster Faulkner told Bennett that becoming a Heisman finalist was on the table if this Georgia offense played up to its potential. The third-year Georgia coach told the quarterback...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
dawgnation.com
Kyron Jones: Electric 10.6 speedster is on his official visit with Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star Kyron Jones out of North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 RB and the No. 691 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Georgia cross country athlete signs name, image, likeness modeling deal
ATHENS — Gamble Sports Modeling has announced that Victoria Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with the nation’s only “NIL (name, image, likeness) Modeling Agency.”. GSM provides name, image and likeness marketing...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Red and Black
Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens
Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
Comments / 0