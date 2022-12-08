Read full article on original website
Storm boys fall in OT; first loss of 2022-23 season
Although coach Sean Jimenez probably wasn’t expecting an undefeated season, Saturday’s overtime loss to West Mesa could have gone the other way — if the Storm had been better at the foul line. Daniel Steverson, who sank his first 18 foul shots of the season,just missed a nearly half-court shot that would have sent the game into a second OT. (Herron photo)
Roseline (Chubby) Vigil
Roseline (Chubby) Vigil, 66, a lifelong resident of Chimayo, NM passed away on November 18, 2022. She is proceeded in death by her daughter Deanna Vigil, parents Levi and Della Vigil, brother Sonny Vigil, a close nephew Isaac Vigil and her In-laws Mary and Simon Vigil, Rudy Vigil, Cecil Vigil, and Estevan Vigil.
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
'Hero Bags' help with autism spectrum emergencies
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Understanding is the key for first responders dealing with autism spectrum individuals experiencing a crisis. "We're trying to bridge the communication gap," said Christina Martinez, president of Elevate The Spectrum of New Mexico, which presented "Hero Bags" Saturday to personnel from the Rio Rancho Public Schools and the Sandoval County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department. Also in attendance were Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and Sandoval County Commissioner Dave Heil.
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Las Vegas
Ever wanted to try your luck at the tables but never got around to it? A road trip from Albuquerque to Las Vegas is an ideal trip for those who are looking to travel to Sin City via a range of beautiful, natural, scenic sites from mountains to valleys, with some tourist town hot-spots along the way.
Students in Santa Fe are making hard decisions between their education and surviving economic downturn
In the 2018 Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, New Mexico was found not to be providing equitable education to low-income, Native American, and English language learners. Years later, many students living at or below the poverty level are facing hard decisions about continuing their education. One non-profit tries to address systemic poverty to help students stay in school and graduate.
1st Care of New Mexico provides non-medical home services
First Care of New Mexico LLC provides non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether help is needed with meal preparation, bathing, medication reminders, or something else, First Care of New Mexico is there to help improve the quality of life for you or a loved one.
Legislators want more CTE and support for law enforcement, less crime
Holding criminals accountable, supporting law enforcement and boosting Career-Technical Education rank high among hot topics for the upcoming legislative session, local lawmakers said during a round-table discussion Wednesday. The 60-day session is scheduled to start Jan. 17. District 40 state Sen. Craig Brandt, District 44 state Rep. Kathleen Cates, District...
New Mexico puppies given new life on east coast
Two of the puppies are now living on a farm.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
Los Alamos National Laboratory working to predict sea level changes
"As ice mass loss from our polar ice sheets accelerates, sea level rising is also accelerating. That sea level rise poses a significant threat to coastal communities and infrastructure. In fact, around 10% of the global population live within around five meters of the high tide line, so over the next 100 years or so, hundreds of millions of people will be displaced," said Postdoctoral Researcher Sophie Coulson.
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Three people were detained after a pursuit in Santa Fe County. Two were charged.
Las Vegas man charged with murdering his uncle
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve 'noise cameras'. Española business out thousands of dollars after …. Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky. Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed. Proposal to replace 'zero...
Santa Fe police make 40 arrests during recent operation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to tackle crime by stopping it before it happens. Over the last month, the bike unit focused on Cerrillos Rd. between Zafarano and Camino Carlos Rey; making contact with about 100 people they came across on the street. Police say they made 40 arrests for things […]
Program at New Mexico's State Penitentiary helps train dogs while giving inmates an opportunity
Some four-legged friends are being overlooked at the Espanola Human Society Shelter and are being trained by an unlikely group of people, inmates. One-year-old pup Lily and 4-month-old pup Cody have some habits that are hard to break. They're adorable, but not perfect. The pair of pups have been sent to the New Mexico Department of Corrections to be trained and cared for by two inmates in the state prison.
Missing Santa Fe man found dead, police say
If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
