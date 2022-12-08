ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup.

Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup, expressed his condolences to the family of the worker.

“Right now, it’s still under investigation and what happened and how it occurred. And obviously, it’s something that we feel very sad about,” Al Khater said.

The worker was a Filipino man who was fixing lights at Sealine Beach resort, a compound of villas, U.S.-based sports website The Athletic reported. It said he slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a forklift and fell headfirst against concrete. The compound served as the training base for the Saudi team, before its elimination during the group stage.

Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers who have done the labor in the country's massive building campaign for the World Cup, including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.

Last week, a senior official in Qatar's World Cup organization, Hassan al-Thawadi, put the number of worker deaths during construction for the tournament "between 400 and 500," a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, in which al-Thawadi is the secretary general, later said he was referring to figures of work-related deaths from 2014-2020 nationwide, not specifically for the World Cup.

Qatari officials had earlier said there were three work-related fatalities during construction of stadiums for the tournament, along with 37 other deaths of stadium construction workers not related to their work. Rights groups have said those statistics are incomplete, saying Qatar does not count deaths outside the work sites but caused by working conditions like extreme summer heat.

Al Khater, the chief executive officer of Qatar 2022, said construction worker deaths in Qatar were proportional to those in other countries.

“We find that Qatar is like any country in the world who has deaths in the construction industry,” he said. “Unfortunately, people have failed to put that into context.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality.
HollywoodLife

Grant Wahl’s Cause Of Death: Family Reveals How Journalist Died While Covering World Cup

Grant Wahl died due to a rupture in a blood vessel leading to his heart, the family of the late soccer journalist announced on Wednesday (Dec. 14), per The New York Times. Grant, 49, passed away on Dec. 09 in Qatar from an aneurysm, “a catastrophic rupture in the ascending aorta, which carries oxygenated blood from the heart,” according to an autopsy conducted in New York. While covering the 2022 World Cup, Wahl had been sick with a cold for several days before collapsing, but the cold symptoms were likely unrelated to the aneurysm that killed him, according to his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder.
KRMG

Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara — (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic...
KRMG

Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of...
The Guardian

Chinese diplomats at centre of Manchester consulate row return home

China’s consul general and five other diplomats have returned home and will escape questioning by Manchester police for their role in the beating up of a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstrator outside the consulate in the city on 16 October. The Chinese, citing diplomatic immunity, decided to recall the diplomats...
KRMG

UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel

LONDON — (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday. Britain’s coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers, and Kent police. The...
KRMG

US military creates space unit in SKorea amid NKorea threats

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The U.S. military formally launched a space force unit in South Korea on Wednesday, a move that will likely enable Washington to better monitor its rivals North Korea, China and Russia. The activation of the U.S. Space Forces Korea at Osan Air...
HAWAII STATE
WVNews

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
KRMG

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
109K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy