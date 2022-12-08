Miuccia Prada is officially stepping down as CEO of the Prada Group, alongside her husband Patrizio Bertelli (the co-CEO). In what marks the end of an era for both Prada and Miu Miu, the pair will be stepping down from their positions in early 2023, with former CEO of Luxottica and LVMH’s hospitality unit, Andrea Guerra, as the new replacement. According to Business of Fashion, Prada is set to recruit top executives to assist in the brand’s succession, in a bid to reassure its many investors. Guerra’s appointment is rumored to be confirmed in January of the new year.

4 DAYS AGO