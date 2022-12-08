ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
The Independent

Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post

Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
Hypebae

Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign

Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
WWD

Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
petapixel.com

How to Become a Photographer

You’ve been taking your camera everywhere, shooting photos of your experiences, and you love the way photography makes you see the world. Gradually, you’ve started to wonder what it would be like to turn your passion into a career. This guide will walk you through the process of how to become a photographer.
COLORADO STATE
hypebeast.com

Bulgari and Phillips Unveils a Special Edition Octo Finissimo

Bulgari and Phillips have unveiled a special edition Octo Finissimo. In association with Bacs & Russo, the two companies reinterpreted the iconic model in a contemporary design imbued with vintage touches. Since its conception, the Octo watch has been an embodiment of Bulgari’s luxurious Italian flair without sacrificing the prestige...
voguebusiness.com

Why Emily in Paris touts young designers

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Big-name brands get their usual star turn in the third season of Emily in Paris, which held its global premiere in Paris on Tuesday — but this time, they are jostling for attention with a growing list of emerging designers. The show’s enduring popularity has made it a springboard for independent French brands looking to scale.
The Independent

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party

As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
bravotv.com

Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month

Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
NEW YORK STATE
Hypebae

Copenhagen Fashion Week Announces Brand Lineup for FW23

Copenhagen Fashion Week announced in early 2020 that it would implement changes by requiring participating brands to follow a select number of sustainability-focused guidelines in an effort to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. As promised, the show’s committee will be kicking off the new year with brands having to follow 18 Minimum Standards for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season.
Hypebae

Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO of Prada Group

Miuccia Prada is officially stepping down as CEO of the Prada Group, alongside her husband Patrizio Bertelli (the co-CEO). In what marks the end of an era for both Prada and Miu Miu, the pair will be stepping down from their positions in early 2023, with former CEO of Luxottica and LVMH’s hospitality unit, Andrea Guerra, as the new replacement. According to Business of Fashion, Prada is set to recruit top executives to assist in the brand’s succession, in a bid to reassure its many investors. Guerra’s appointment is rumored to be confirmed in January of the new year.
WWD

Arthur Elgort Talks Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and New Show

Seated in a director’s chair in the Staley-Wise gallery Thursday night surrounded by photos from his countless shoots, Arthur Elgort surmised his body of work. “It’s a lot of jobs. And I could do a million jobs again,” he said. “I’m only good at photography. That’s because I don’t do anything else. You wouldn’t want to be my wife — it’s boring.”More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca His career, of course, is anything but that, having traversed the globe capturing striking images of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Highlights from Chanel's Métiers d’art show in Senegal

This week saw Chanel stage its annual Métiers d’art show, which took place in Dakar, Senegal, bringing the fashion world to the country not just for a catwalk presentation but for a three-day programme of events that had been in the works for years. "Going beyond the runway show, it’s the event as a whole that I took into account," said creative director Virginie Viard of the project. "We've been thinking about it for three years. I wanted it to happen gently, over several days of deep, respectful dialoguing."

Comments / 0

Community Policy