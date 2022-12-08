Read full article on original website
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
People
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
WWD
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post
Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Hypebae
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Celine Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Hard to keep Hedi Slimane away from places with palm trees and famous beaches these days: His spring 2023 collection for Celine, captured in Saint-Tropez and revealed online Thursday more than six weeks after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, comes just ahead of his very early reveal of Celine’s fall 2023 collection, scheduled for Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.
petapixel.com
How to Become a Photographer
You’ve been taking your camera everywhere, shooting photos of your experiences, and you love the way photography makes you see the world. Gradually, you’ve started to wonder what it would be like to turn your passion into a career. This guide will walk you through the process of how to become a photographer.
hypebeast.com
Bulgari and Phillips Unveils a Special Edition Octo Finissimo
Bulgari and Phillips have unveiled a special edition Octo Finissimo. In association with Bacs & Russo, the two companies reinterpreted the iconic model in a contemporary design imbued with vintage touches. Since its conception, the Octo watch has been an embodiment of Bulgari’s luxurious Italian flair without sacrificing the prestige...
voguebusiness.com
Why Emily in Paris touts young designers
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Big-name brands get their usual star turn in the third season of Emily in Paris, which held its global premiere in Paris on Tuesday — but this time, they are jostling for attention with a growing list of emerging designers. The show’s enduring popularity has made it a springboard for independent French brands looking to scale.
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat,...
Vogue Magazine
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
The Guardian
Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wins designer of the year at Fashion Awards
Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, has won the designer of the year award at the 2022 Fashion Awards. Piccioli was presented with his award on Monday night by the actor Florence Pugh, who regularly wears the Italian brand for red carpet events. The star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal...
British fashion industry pays tribute to the Queen: Brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen take part in salute to the late monarch
The fashion industry has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in a special show at The Fashion Awards in salute to the late monarch. On Monday night, the late monarch was celebrated in a section titled 'the fashion salute show', featuring British brands including Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Christopher Kane. Naomi...
Insider
Billie Eilish said she likes 'to feel more masculine than feminine' in a new interview
In an interview with the BBC, Billie Eilish spoke about her personal style and the power she finds in feeling masculine.
bravotv.com
Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month
Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
Hypebae
Copenhagen Fashion Week Announces Brand Lineup for FW23
Copenhagen Fashion Week announced in early 2020 that it would implement changes by requiring participating brands to follow a select number of sustainability-focused guidelines in an effort to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. As promised, the show’s committee will be kicking off the new year with brands having to follow 18 Minimum Standards for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season.
Hypebae
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO of Prada Group
Miuccia Prada is officially stepping down as CEO of the Prada Group, alongside her husband Patrizio Bertelli (the co-CEO). In what marks the end of an era for both Prada and Miu Miu, the pair will be stepping down from their positions in early 2023, with former CEO of Luxottica and LVMH’s hospitality unit, Andrea Guerra, as the new replacement. According to Business of Fashion, Prada is set to recruit top executives to assist in the brand’s succession, in a bid to reassure its many investors. Guerra’s appointment is rumored to be confirmed in January of the new year.
Arthur Elgort Talks Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and New Show
Seated in a director’s chair in the Staley-Wise gallery Thursday night surrounded by photos from his countless shoots, Arthur Elgort surmised his body of work. “It’s a lot of jobs. And I could do a million jobs again,” he said. “I’m only good at photography. That’s because I don’t do anything else. You wouldn’t want to be my wife — it’s boring.”More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca His career, of course, is anything but that, having traversed the globe capturing striking images of...
Harper's Bazaar
Highlights from Chanel's Métiers d’art show in Senegal
This week saw Chanel stage its annual Métiers d’art show, which took place in Dakar, Senegal, bringing the fashion world to the country not just for a catwalk presentation but for a three-day programme of events that had been in the works for years. "Going beyond the runway show, it’s the event as a whole that I took into account," said creative director Virginie Viard of the project. "We've been thinking about it for three years. I wanted it to happen gently, over several days of deep, respectful dialoguing."
