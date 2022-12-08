ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wustl.edu

Poirier honored with Goodman Legacy Award

Recognizes physician’s commitment to helping individuals with mental illness. Robert Poirier, MD, an associate professor and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Goodman Legacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This annual award honors people who work with behavioral health clients and make outstanding contributions to improving the lives of individuals with mental illness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Study considers social determinants of health

Patients with social needs experienced a higher number of hospitalizations, obesity, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, finds a new study from the Brown School on the social determinants of health. Patients with social needs also were disproportionately older, female, Black, uninsured, and living in low-income and high-unemployment neighborhoods, compared with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy