Recognizes physician’s commitment to helping individuals with mental illness. Robert Poirier, MD, an associate professor and clinical chief of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2022 Goodman Legacy Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This annual award honors people who work with behavioral health clients and make outstanding contributions to improving the lives of individuals with mental illness.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO