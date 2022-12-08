Read full article on original website
Manufacturing company bringing new jobs to Mayfield, Kentucky
New ag manufacturing facility announced for Mayfield and Graves County
A new manufacturing facility in the agritech sector is coming to Mayfield and Graves County. Osmundson Manufacturing Company announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility to produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for construction and agriculture applications. Since 1903, they've made plow and tillage blades in Perry, Iowa, that are sold in North America, Australia and Asia.
Graves County Announces New Jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
Paducah City Clerk receives training award
Paducah's City Clerk was honored by the Kentucky League of Cities for advanced training. Lindsay Parish received the Level I Achievement in City Governance award. To reach that level, Parish had to complete a minimum of 30 hours of training and three hours of training in ethics. Kentucky League of...
A Mayfield shoe company steps into the future after the storms
MAYFIELD, Ky. — David Hardin started his company, D&D Shoes, in 1985. Hardin said his company is more-or-less a salvage company. D&D Shoes buys end of season goods from major department stores and also buy single-shoes that possibly go into landfills and match them together. This process creates jobs. Hardin says 85% of all the money comes from foreign countries. His company employs 100 people and none were hurt during last year’s deadly storms.
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
Stuff a Crittenden County bus with items for teens
Crittenden County Schools' 7th annual Stuff the Bus campaign concludes this week. The drive focuses on items for teen and preteens, like makeup, nail polish, perfume and cologne, hats, gloves and scarves, jewelry, small electronics, books, wallets, purses and gift cards. Non-perishable food items are also requested. Collection boxes have...
Fulton Announces Return of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday, Dec. 14th Featured
After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity again...
Blessing Houses placed in Rosiclare and Cave In Rock to eradicate hunger one person at a time
Randy Bynum, Amy Oxford, Dana Hoover and Scott Quinn of Heaven’s Kitchen stocked the Blessing Houses that day. When faced with food insecurities, residents of Hardin County are now blessed with a new resource thanks to several community service groups who worked together to bring Blessing Houses to Rosiclare and Cave In Rock.
Paducah Police: Missing man found in good health
Paducah Police report that the missing man, 18-year-old Croccifixio Hall has been located, and is in good health. They thank all that assisted with this matter. The Paducah Police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Eighteen-year-old Croccifixio Hall is 6'0", 150 lbs, with brown...
Sikeston students prepare for ACT with prep classes
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) -The A-C-T is a big test that school seniors spend months preparing. Sikeston high school has found a way to help its students feel confident and ready to take the test. ACT coach Sally Lape says that making students more comfortable can help with their tests. “We...
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
