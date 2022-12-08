ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round

It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather cancels $330k King appearance over payment

Floyd Mayweather has canceled an appearance at this month’s “King MisuZulu International Boxing Tournament,” scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The event, belatedly taking place on Tuesday, December 13, featuring several fighters, was due to feature Mayweather at the event in a non-fighting capacity. His only duty was to sit next to King MisuZulu and watch the event.
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez Faces Intense Career Challenges At 140

By Vince Dwriter: As the headliner for the Top Rank December 10 card in Madison Square Garden, the WBO number one ranked junior welterweight contender Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez escaped with a narrow split decision victory over Sandor Martin. Back in October 2020, Lopez looked razor sharp as...
BoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”

By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
BoxingNews24.com

Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez

By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo

By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
PARADISE, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford waiting on big fight against Errol Spence

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’ll keep his phone on, waiting for the call for his next fight as he heads into a vacation after his easy sixth round knockout of David Avanesyan on BLK Prime PPV. Crawford showed clear signs of age against Avanesyan, and one could...
realcombatmedia.com

MANNY PACQUIAO RETURNS TODAY FOR AN EXHIBITION AT MIDDLEWEIGHT – WEIGH-IN VIDEO

Seoul, South Korea (December 10th, 2022)– Southpaw Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, General Santos Sur, Philippines, age 43, a former eight-division world champion, 16 months retired since losing a decision to Yordnies Ugas in August 2021, will fight an exhibition on Sunday, December 11, 2022, against South Korean middleweight Southpaw MMA fighter and YouTuber DK Yoo, also age 43, of Seoul, South, Korea.
worldboxingnews.net

‘Small’ Oleksandr Usyk is the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman

Oleksandr Usyk continually gets called “small” for the heavyweight division despite being the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman during his first run. The Ukrainian recently traveled to London and picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. He is now a fully-fledged top-division campaigner.
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis says Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen next

By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen next because the “cliques” in boxing will get in the way. According to Prograis, the different cliques don’t get along. Prograis points out that the Spence-Crawford fight has been talked...
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez bitter in victory: “Let them hate”

By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez seemed bitter in victory today, posting on social media a gloating message following what many fans feel was a hometown 10 round split decision over visiting fighter Sandor Martin last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some fans feel that two judges...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future

Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy