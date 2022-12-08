Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather cancels $330k King appearance over payment
Floyd Mayweather has canceled an appearance at this month’s “King MisuZulu International Boxing Tournament,” scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The event, belatedly taking place on Tuesday, December 13, featuring several fighters, was due to feature Mayweather at the event in a non-fighting capacity. His only duty was to sit next to King MisuZulu and watch the event.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Faces Intense Career Challenges At 140
By Vince Dwriter: As the headliner for the Top Rank December 10 card in Madison Square Garden, the WBO number one ranked junior welterweight contender Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez escaped with a narrow split decision victory over Sandor Martin. Back in October 2020, Lopez looked razor sharp as...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
BoxingNews24.com
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu has the power to unseat Jermell Charlo
By Jake Tiernan: Jermell Charlo is facing his first real threat to his short seven-month reign as the four-belt undisputed champion when he faces the powerful Tim Tszyu late next month on January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. Most would agree that Tszyu...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford waiting on big fight against Errol Spence
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’ll keep his phone on, waiting for the call for his next fight as he heads into a vacation after his easy sixth round knockout of David Avanesyan on BLK Prime PPV. Crawford showed clear signs of age against Avanesyan, and one could...
realcombatmedia.com
MANNY PACQUIAO RETURNS TODAY FOR AN EXHIBITION AT MIDDLEWEIGHT – WEIGH-IN VIDEO
Seoul, South Korea (December 10th, 2022)– Southpaw Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, General Santos Sur, Philippines, age 43, a former eight-division world champion, 16 months retired since losing a decision to Yordnies Ugas in August 2021, will fight an exhibition on Sunday, December 11, 2022, against South Korean middleweight Southpaw MMA fighter and YouTuber DK Yoo, also age 43, of Seoul, South, Korea.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Small’ Oleksandr Usyk is the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman
Oleksandr Usyk continually gets called “small” for the heavyweight division despite being the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman during his first run. The Ukrainian recently traveled to London and picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. He is now a fully-fledged top-division campaigner.
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis says Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen next
By Allan Fox: Regis Prograis says the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen next because the “cliques” in boxing will get in the way. According to Prograis, the different cliques don’t get along. Prograis points out that the Spence-Crawford fight has been talked...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez bitter in victory: “Let them hate”
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez seemed bitter in victory today, posting on social media a gloating message following what many fans feel was a hometown 10 round split decision over visiting fighter Sandor Martin last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Some fans feel that two judges...
After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future
Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
Comments / 0