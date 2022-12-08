Morgan Carroll announces she won't seek fourth term chairing Colorado Democratic Party

Earlier this year I stumbled across one of those factoids that seems surprising yet appears to be true. Atlanta is the second-largest black majority metropolis on the planet, trailing only Lagos, Nigeria. This leapt to mind as I awaited election results confirming Georgia’s re-election of Rev. Raphael Warnock to a full, six-year Senate term. The demographic contrast between the two crowds attending watch parties could not have been more obvious. Warnock’s supporters were young and predominantly black, together with a sizable fraction of whites with a mix of hijabs and turbans, Asian shirt-jackets and Latino embroidery. Herschel Walker’s fans were a full generation or two older, almost exclusively white, appareled in dungarees and sweatpants.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO