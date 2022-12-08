Read full article on original website
Third Eye Blind to play concert in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The band Third Eye Blind will be performing in Cheyenne on their “25 Years in the Blind” tour on Friday, April 7, 2023. Tickets for the show at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to a press release from the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
Cheyenne residents to have snowy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may experience some snow to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 12, there will be a 10% chance of snow before 5 p.m. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 and north-northeast winds at 5–15 mph. This evening, there will be a 70% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with cloudy skies, a low of 12 and windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Laramie County School Winter Break Schedule
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Winter break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in the Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break...
Cheyenne Rotary to distribute bikes to children with special needs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 10, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne will give out 36 adaptive tricycles to students with special needs in Laramie County School District 1. The bikes are adaptive tricycles which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The giveaway will take place at Cheyenne Fire Station, 7222 Commerce Circle. Students and parents can pick up tricycles from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne custom cake designer creates memorable desserts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cute cakes are crucial to any celebration, and no one knows that better than Cheyenne-based cake designer Kassi Bertogli. Bertogli is the owner of Stick It Cakes, a small business dedicated to creating and customizing quirky cakes for the Cheyenne community. Every week, Bertogli turns her...
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue honors members at awards ceremony
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Thursday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue held its first awards and promotion ceremony. Fire Chief John Kopper and Battalion Chiefs Andrew Dykshorn and Byron Mathews presented more than 25 of the department’s members with recognition for their service. As the first of many celebrations to come...
Laramie County’s average gas price falls another 18 cents as national average falls 14.4
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 18 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time by 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data...
Cheyenne Meals on Wheels to offer new pet food delivery service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne announced it will launch a pet food delivery service in January. Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is a program where residents can volunteer to prepare and deliver daily meals for people in need in Laramie County. In its upcoming program, AniMeals,...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
More Than $22 Million in Contracts Awarded by Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting. The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
Sunny weekend to give way to winter weather at start of week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect clear skies and some unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend. These will be short-lived, however, as Monday night is expected to bring snowfall. Today, Cheyenne will see a high temperature of 43 degrees with clear, sunny skies. The temperature is expected to...
Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol
Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
Blizzard conditions possible in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The coming week will be full of wintry weather in Cheyenne, and the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports that the area could be in for some blizzard-like conditions. Snowfall is expected to begin on Monday, but will escalate to blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
