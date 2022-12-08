ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

Felony aggravated robbery arrest in North Nashville. A man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in North Nashville. The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests. Iran executed a second prisoner...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man missing from Mt. Juliet found dead: police

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say a man who has been missing from Mount Juliet since Wednesday has been found dead. Mt. Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing. He hadn’t been heard from since.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man

(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy