Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Teen accused of stabbing relative with hand saw in Antioch
An 18-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of stabbing a man during an argument in Antioch.
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
WSMV
Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area. Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said. The two were last seen on Sunday...
Man charged after aggravated robbery in North Nashville
A 30-year-old man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in Nashville Sunday.
Missing 84-year-old woman subject to Silver Alert found safe in Nashville
The TBI has canceled a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing on Sunday.
Death investigation in Edgehill ruled as suicide, police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
WKRN
Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who left belongings at home
A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings. Police in Mt. Juliet looking for missing man who …. A search is underway for a man who went missing from his Mt. Juliet home earlier this week without his belongings.
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
WKRN
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
Felony aggravated robbery arrest in North Nashville. A man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in North Nashville. The man involved in an hours-long standoff that ended in Bellevue is set to appear in court. Iran executes second prisoner in public amid protests. Iran executed a second prisoner...
wvlt.tv
Man missing from Mt. Juliet found dead: police
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say a man who has been missing from Mount Juliet since Wednesday has been found dead. Mt. Juliet Police said 29-year-old John Swoboda left his home in the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing. He hadn’t been heard from since.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
Missing La Vergne man in need of lifesaving medication found safe in Murfreesboro
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the La Vergne Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing man after he was found safe in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with squatters in homes under construction in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville homeowners are warning to keep a close eye on homes under construction. It’s something one couple believes may be a growing issue. It’s something one couple believes may become a growing issue. People have been sneaking into homes under construction and staying...
WKRN
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
WKRN
'Last-Minute Toy Store' operating in East Nashville
The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. ‘Last-Minute Toy Store’ operating in East Nashville. The Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Last-Minute Toy Store to help residents during the holidays. 37th annual Gander Memorial Ceremony held in Fort...
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man
(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Search for driver in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Metro Police said they are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the pole.
