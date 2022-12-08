Read full article on original website
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Content stocks are likely familiar with Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value...
Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in afternoon trading on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages are partly offsetting the steep losses posted last week. Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, with the Dow posting a standout gain....
If You Invested $1000 in W.R. Berkley a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or...
3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
Although the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year, inflationary pressures have again sent investors into the back seat. Supply chain headwinds and the geopolitical environment are also hurting most industries. Worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom over the stock market. Market pundits fear...
Implied Volatility Surging for W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Options
Investors in W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
Are Investors Undervaluing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Commercial Metals (CMC) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commercial Metals (CMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commercial Metals is a member of our Basic...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its cloud capabilities, acquisitions and consulting businesses. ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing and...
DB or TD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Weber, up about 23.2% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 5.4% on the day. Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, BVH, IHG, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently. Weber (WEBR) was rallying past 22% after saying investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy all...
Down 11.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Webster Financial (WBS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
Webster Financial (WBS) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 11.5% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
