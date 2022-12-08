Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Linda Mason
Mrs. Linda Kay (Compton) Mason passed away Thursday December 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a long-time resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Linda was born on January 1, 1947, in Prescott, Arkansas to Milton Love and Margie Marie Compton. She was a 1964 graduate of Gurdon High School and a graduate of Henderson State University with an Undergraduate Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. She taught elementary classes at Umpire and Eudora, Special Education at Valley Springs and was a school counselor at Cutter Morning Star, Pea Ridge and Gentry Arkansas.
hopeprescott.com
Olivia Allen
Ms. Olivia “LIBBY” Allen, age 19 of Emmet, Arkansas, passed away Thursday December 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main Hope, Araknsas 71801. Funeral service will be 2:00pm on Thursday December 15, 2022,...
hopeprescott.com
Charles Smith
Mr. Charles “CHUCK” Smith age 75 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Wadley @ Hope. Funeral arrangements For Chuck are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral home of Prescott, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences; www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
hopeprescott.com
Gillard tabbed employee of year
PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.
hopeprescott.com
Dirty deeds at Leadership Christmas party
PRESCOTT – Dirty deeds abounded at the Leadership Nevada County Christmas Party Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at the home of Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, with a game of dirty Santa culminating the festivities. Of course, a business meeting was held...
hopeprescott.com
Streets packed for Christmas parade
PRESCOTT – After a day’s delay due to inclement weather, the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. The parade started with floats and participants lining up at the city’s municipal building, heading down Main Street to East 2nd South, hanging a left and ending up at Central Baptist Church Friday night.
Comments / 0