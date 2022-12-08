PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.

