FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley Girls Basketball Cruises Past Watkins Glen
The Newark Valley Cardinals handled the visiting Senecas of Watkins Glen with a 42-25 victory, Makana "Cha" Gardner led the team with 13 points. Check out the highlights here!
Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Connolly teams splits, Atlantis Charter boys win opener
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Open with Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
