ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Connolly teams splits, Atlantis Charter boys win opener

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.
FALL RIVER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Boys Open with Road Win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy