Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating theft of 17 vehicles in Gates
GATES, N.Y. At least 17 vehicles were stolen from Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road in the Town of Gates, according to the Gates Police Department. A group allegedly cut through a fence to the rental car lot overnight. The individuals were able to obtain keys to the rental vehicles parked in the lot.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot while driving on Masseth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot while driving. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Ames and Masseth streets for the report of shots heard in the area. Police also say a car crashed into a light pole one block...
whcuradio.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
13 WHAM
Gates police investigating 17 stolen vehicles from Hertz Rental Car
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road. Police say during the overnight hours, Saturday night going into Sunday morning, a group of individuals cut the fence in the secured rental lot and stole 17 vehicles. The suspects,...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of Ames Street and Masseth Street for the report of shots fired Saturday evening. Shortly after that, officers received reports of a motor vehicle accident near Immel Street where a driver crashed into a light pole. When officers arrived to […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
WHEC TV-10
Family of Rochester cold case victim looking for answers three decades later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Victoria Jobson was murdered 30 years ago and her family is still looking for her killer. Her family hands out free coats on Dec. 10 every year on Rutter Street. They say they will never stop searching for justice to keep Jobson’s memory alive. Her family does...
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
ithaca.com
IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident
On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
Comments / 1