Jody “Boots” Harmon, 47, of Hope
Jody passed away Saturday morning at his residence in Hope, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Clinton and Lorene Browning, his paternal grandparents: Joe and Amarylis Harmon, and his father, Jepp Mitchell Harmon and step-mother Ginger Harmon Wade. He is survived by his son, Cannon Harmon,...
Olivia Allen
Ms. Olivia “LIBBY” Allen, age 19 of Emmet, Arkansas, passed away Thursday December 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main Hope, Araknsas 71801. Funeral service will be 2:00pm on Thursday December 15, 2022,...
Dirty deeds at Leadership Christmas party
PRESCOTT – Dirty deeds abounded at the Leadership Nevada County Christmas Party Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at the home of Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, with a game of dirty Santa culminating the festivities. Of course, a business meeting was held...
Charles Smith
Mr. Charles “CHUCK” Smith age 75 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Wadley at Hope. Visitation will be 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday December 18, 2022, at BRAZZEL/CORNISH 1196 Highway 371 Prescott Arkansas 71857. Funeral service will be 10:00am on Monday December 19, 2022...
Hope Kiwanis Club Donates To Santa Cop
The Hope Kiwanis Club made a cash donation to the Hope Police Department’s “Santa Cop” program on Tuesday December 13th. Presenting the check to Kiwanian Lt. Jimmy Courtney of the Hope Police is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
Kiwanis Club Donates To Troop 5 Scouts
The Hope Kiwanis Club donated to Hope Boy Scout Troop 5 during their December 13th meeting. Long-time scout leader Karen Smith presented the program on scouting and was pleasantly surprised with a check to help with the local scout activities. Making the presentation to Smith is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
Linda Mason
Mrs. Linda Kay (Compton) Mason passed away Thursday December 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a long-time resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Linda was born on January 1, 1947, in Prescott, Arkansas to Milton Love and Margie Marie Compton. She was a 1964 graduate of Gurdon High School and a graduate of Henderson State University with an Undergraduate Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Counseling. She taught elementary classes at Umpire and Eudora, Special Education at Valley Springs and was a school counselor at Cutter Morning Star, Pea Ridge and Gentry Arkansas.
Percy Honea
Mr. Percy Honea, age 91 of Baton Rouge Louisiana formerly of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Sheriff Singleton Arrests Grinch
On Saturday HCSO Sheriff James Singleton and Investigator Justin Crane took the Grinch into custody without incident for trying to sabotage Operation Christmas. Instead of locking him up and throwing away the key. The Grinch was ordered by the Sheriff to help Santa and his Elves. He was escorted by...
Weather doesn’t slow Emmet parade
EMMET – Chilly winds and a moderate drizzle didn’t halt the 29th Annual Emmet Christmas Monday night. This year’s parade route was shortened to make it easier on those walking. The parade started and ended at the Emmet School. As expected, Santa was the featured attraction and rode the parade with a companion. There were more than 20 participants in the parade, starting with Scouts in the lead.
Christmas Decorations at 9th & Laurel in Hope
Right across from Yerger Jr. High, there’s always a great Christmas display. Make plans to visit it this year and enjoy it!
Streets packed for Christmas parade
PRESCOTT – After a day’s delay due to inclement weather, the Annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. The parade started with floats and participants lining up at the city’s municipal building, heading down Main Street to East 2nd South, hanging a left and ending up at Central Baptist Church Friday night.
Clinton Primary Honors Employees of the Month
HOPE, AR – Clinton Primary honors the November and December employees of the month. From left to right: Alisha Searcy, April Robinson, Cynthia Finstrom, Sheyanne Barton, Violet Glass, and Elizabeth Deloach. Not pictured: Diane Davis.
Gillard tabbed employee of year
PRESCOTT – It was party time for Prescott city employees Friday as the city held its annual Christmas party at the community center. Along with plenty of food, Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver named the 2022 Employee of the Year. This year the honor went to Lynn “Pookie” Gillard, who’s been with the city for 35 years. Voting was done by everyone at the party, whether the were employees or not. In all, 15 names were listed and the audience was told to select three. Essence Jordan came in second with Bruce Bean third in the voting.
Hope In Action Visits Hope Lions, Debuts New 12 Passenger Van
The Hope Lions welcomed Paul Henley, Mae Dulaney, and Helen Byers Monday for a program on Hope In Action. Henley brought the organization’s new 12 passenger van and told the Lions the proceeds from their annual fish fry for HIA two years ago paid the matching part of a grant to obtain the van. The van has been on order for 2 years. The van can carry 12 passengers. The Lions all came out to see the van at the end of the meeting.
Harlie Lockhart December Farm Bureau Ag Student of the Month
We would like to congratulate Harlie Lockhart on being December’s Hempstead County Farm Bureau Ag Student of the Month! Harlie is a Senior at Hope High School. Women’s Committee and Board Members presented Harlie with a certificate and gift card to honor her achievement. Congratulations Harlie!
Hope Robotics Students Receive OSHA 10 Certification
HOPE, AR – Congratulations Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs on earning OSHA 10 certification! (Photos provided by Kathy Knight) According to...
UAHT offers course for start up firms
HOPE – Economists and futurists are in agreement that in the next several decades, small, start-up businesses are going to drive local economies and commerce. The global marketplace is already relying heavily on robotics and artificial intelligence for mass-produced goods; autonomous vehicles are already on the roadways and robotics are being implemented in virtually every industry, from health services to auto repair to welding to construction.
